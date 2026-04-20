Apex Gaming PCs Recalls 18K PSUs Over Shock and Electrocution Labels





Apex Gaming PCs is recalling multiple power supply unit (PSU) models over the absence of warning labels to alert users to electrical shock and electrocution risks. The PSUs lack permanent warning stickers outlining the dangerous nature of the internal components, which can hold electrical charges even after unplugging the unit.





"The internal components of this power supply carry high-voltage electrical charges that can remain active even after the unit is unplugged. Contact with internal components poses a risk of serious injury or death. DO NOT, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, ATTEMPT TO OPEN, DISASSEMBLE, OR SERVICE THE POWER SUPPLY UNIT," the recall notice states with an all-caps warning.





Apex Gaming PCs' recall affects both Apex and Manik branded 450W, 750W, 1000W, and 1200W PSUs in both black and white colorways. These were sold as part of prebuilt PCs and as standalone units on the company's website from December 2021 to February 2026 for between $70 and $150. The recall affects 17,730 units, plus another 500 sold in Canada (for a total of 18,230 units). This is not to be confused with Maingear's Apex models , which are completely unrelated.





For affected owners, the good news is there is nothing physically wrong with the recalled PSUs outside of missing labels, unlike a rash of power bank recalls we've reported on in recent months. There are no known performance defects, a point the recall notice issued in conjunctions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission makes clear.





Instead, the recall is out of an abundance of caution to ensure that users don't go mucking around inside their PSUs.





"The units lack a permanent, on-product warning label identifying potential electrical shock and electrocution hazards, posing a risk of serious injury or death if the unit is opened or disassembled," the recall notice states.









Curiously, the recall advises affected owners to "immediately" stop using the recalled power supplies, even though they work just fine. The remedy? Those affected are advised to reach out for a "free repair" that comes in the form of a permanent, UL-recognized, heat-resistant adhesive safety label that they can apply themselves.





If a consumer is not comfortable applying a sticker for any reason, they can alternatively request a replacement unit at no extra cost. The caveat is that the user must return the original unit in the same shipping box with a provided shipping label, which is a more laborious task—it's far easier to apply a sticker than it is to replace a PSU in a PC that is already built.





Either way, the recall notice says "consumers should not, under any circumstances, attempt to open, disassemble, or service the power supply unit."



