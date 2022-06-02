AOC Agon Pro 27-Inch 300Hz QHD Gaming Monitor Is Here To Fill Your Need For Speed





Could you imagine Maverick gaming at 60Hz, or even 120Hz? Neither can AOC , which today unveiled a new gaming monitor primarily aimed at esports players who have a serious need for speed. The Agon Pro AG274QS answers that call with a wicked fast 300Hz refresh rate, and it achieves that speed at a native 2560x1440 (QHD) screen resolution.





Naturally you'll need to bring some heavy GPU firepower to push anywhere close to 300 frames per second on a 1440p panel. However, a lot of popular esports games are overly demanding on GPU hardware, so pushing beyond the bounds of 60 fps and even into triple-digit frame rate territory is not unheard of these days.













"By having more than twice the refresh rate of common 144 Hz gaming monitors, the AG274QS displays more frames each second, rendering the action with more fluidity and accuracy. Especially in fps games where milliseconds matter, the quicker the user can see an opponent peeking around a corner, or the faster they can track opponents’ erratic movements in time, the swifter they can react and get the upper hand in competition," AOC says.





The AG274QS is built around a 27-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel wrapped in a three-sided "frameless" design. There is actually a frame, it's just incredibly thin, making it suitable for multi-monitor configurations.







AOC hasn't shared the full spec sheet yet, but it is offering up some additional vitals, including a 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, or 0.5ms if using the Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) metric. The AG274QS also boasts a peak 600 nits brightness rating and is DisplayHDR 600 certified.





Other features include a "sturdy metal stand" with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments; customizable RGB lighting; built-in speakers (2x 5W); an integrated headset holder; and four USB 3.2 ports.



