AnyPS5 Project Targets Running All PlayStation 5 Titles On Your PC
Rather, AnyPS5 is a PlayStation 5 translation layer that's designed to port PlayStation 5 executables into a format usable by Linux or Windows, similar to what Proton does for playing Windows games on Linux.
AnyPS5 is in very early stages of development at this time, and it has yet to successfully launch a PS5 game on a PC, but if the developers are successful, it could be a better all-around solution because it won't suffer from the significant overhead associated with more common emulation methods.
For reference, KytyPS5 functions as a more traditional emulator, which comes with high overhead. Despite this fact, KytyPS5 does offer some impressive results. The most noteworthy of which is emulating the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto V at up to 60 FPS, though KytyPS5 still crashed upon entering the open world in the game. And to pull off that level of performance, it required a high-end PC that was roughly 2 - 3x the cost a PlayStation 5.
PS5 Version of Grand Theft Auto 5 emulated on KyTyPS5 emulator at 40 to 60 fps pic.twitter.com/JJlvqrHCof— BrutalSam (@BrutalSam_) September 5, 2026
A translation layer like AnyPS5 may actually make more sense for newer consoles than traditional emulation. For the past two console generations, both Sony's and Microsoft's consoles have been powered by custom AMD silicon. More specifically, those consoles are using AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen CPUs and AMD RDNA 2-based Radeon GPUs, albeit in custom SoCs for each platform. To run those games on a PC, technically there's no real need to emulate the x86 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU architectures, since similar PC hardware can execute the code natively.
Not only does this lessen the amount of development work needed for an emulator, it should also minimize overhead as well, since the PC just has to worry about running the game with pre-translated instructions. On the Linux-based Steam Deck, the Proton translation layer translates x86 Windows code to x86 Linux code. Not only does this eliminate traditional emulation overhead, it actually results in some scenarios where games running on low-power handhelds like the Steam Deck run faster translated through SteamOS than when running natively on Windows with similar hardware.
Eliminating overhead is also why decompilation and recompilation projects have been such a hit in the retro gaming scene lately. As hardware gets more expensive, many players and enthusiasts want to make the most of the hardware they already own. Using translation layers instead of traditional emulation for AnyPS5, if successful, could lower the hardware requirements for playing PS5 games on the PC significantly, versus other emulation solutions.