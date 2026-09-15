Popular Switch Gaming Emulator Hits Native PC Speeds In Final Update
For those unfamiliar with what "recompilation" even is, it's important to clarify that emulators already do this in the form of JIT (Just In Time) and HLE (high-level emulation.) Those are "dynamic recompilation" where PowerPC, Arm, or other CPU and GPU instructions are targeted for wider platforms. That differs from recompilation and decompilation efforts like this or GoldenEye 007 Decompiled.
This effectively removes CPU-bound performance constraints on modern mid-range or past high-end CPUs, providing truly "native" level performance...at least for CPU instructions. Do recall that the Nintendo Switch used a mobile Tegra X1 SoC with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A57 processor and was equipped with a measly 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. While some truly outstanding games did make their way to the platform, including a seemingly-impossible Doom Eternal port and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it was working with NVIDIA SHIELD hardware.
On the other hand, though, emulation also opens up support for features like uncapped FPS, which far raises CPU requirements beyond the original Nintendo Switch system targets. For people chasing dragons like Breath of The Wild with 4K, ray tracing, and HDR on PC, this new Suyu update should remove a lot of overhead from high-end emulation efforts.