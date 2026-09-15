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Popular Switch Gaming Emulator Hits Native PC Speeds In Final Update

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 15, 2026, 02:51 PM EDT
A Nintendo Switch sharing a desk with a PC
A Nintendo Switch sharing a desk with a PC. Image: Scott Akerman via Flickr (CC 2.0 license)
In bittersweet news for fans of emulation everywhere, prominent Nintendo Switch emulator & Yuzu successor Suyu is shutting down with version 0.04, but not before introducing a limited static recompilation mode for emulated titles. While this final build sadly omits macOS and Android support, what it does offer is static recompilation for the CPU instructions demanded by a given game on top of the existing GPU emulation layer.

For those unfamiliar with what "recompilation" even is, it's important to clarify that emulators already do this in the form of JIT (Just In Time) and HLE (high-level emulation.) Those are "dynamic recompilation" where PowerPC, Arm, or other CPU and GPU instructions are targeted for wider platforms. That differs from recompilation and decompilation efforts like this or GoldenEye 007 Decompiled.

This effectively removes CPU-bound performance constraints on modern mid-range or past high-end CPUs, providing truly "native" level performance...at least for CPU instructions. Do recall that the Nintendo Switch used a mobile Tegra X1 SoC with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A57 processor and was equipped with a measly 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. While some truly outstanding games did make their way to the platform, including a seemingly-impossible Doom Eternal port and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it was working with NVIDIA SHIELD hardware.

On the other hand, though, emulation also opens up support for features like uncapped FPS, which far raises CPU requirements beyond the original Nintendo Switch system targets. For people chasing dragons like Breath of The Wild with 4K, ray tracing, and HDR on PC, this new Suyu update should remove a lot of overhead from high-end emulation efforts.

Suyu version 0.04 UI.
Suyu version 0.04 UI. Image: Suyu
This shutdown doesn't seem to have been forced by Nintendo or GitHub in any way, so the relevant repository is still open for downloads and forks for now. As we've seen prior, this official shutdown from the original developer hasn't done much to cease progress on Switch emulation. A fork is already in development for Android, and variants with and without recompilation support are available right now. Credit where it's due to the open source emulation community: they've proven to be a real hydra that Nintendo may never fully be rid of.
Tags:  Nintendo, PC gaming, emulation, nintendo switch, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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