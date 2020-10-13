CATEGORIES
Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Antonline To Unleash Second Round Of Xbox Series X And PlayStation 5 Preorders Today

New Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 preorders have been incredibly scarce since the initial preorder window opened. Consumers have been buying them up like hotcakes, so it is a big deal when more preorders are available. If you are looking to get your hands on a new console, antonline, an online technology reseller, will have “extremely limited” amounts of Xbox and PlayStation preorders starting today at 2 PM EST.

2020, among other things, has become the year of preorder hell. Between the NVIDIA, Xbox, and PlayStation preorders, few people are thrilled about how things shook out. Even if some people have managed to get preorders, their orders could be pushed back to 2021. It remains to be seen if there will even be enough consoles to satiate the market, but at least antonline has a couple more preorders coming available today.
ps5 bundle
Cat Comerford, Chief Merchandising Officer at antonline, said that, “Our offering is different from other retailers as we have bundle options that include games, wireless controllers, HD cameras, and even Game Pass Ultimate.” The PlayStation 5 bundles will run from $559.95 to $779.95, with the premium bundle coming with “a Dual Sense Wireless Controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition + Demon’s Souls + Destruction AllStars.” The Xbox Series X bundle will cost $609.97 and will have an “Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.”
xbox series x bundle 2
If these deals seem worthwhile to you, you should make a preorder purchase with antonline. However, as the antonline website states, the “quantities [are] extremely limited,” so you need to be ready to purchase when the time comes. If you want to see more about what antonline has to offer, you can do so on their PS5 or Xbox Series X pages where the preorders will go live today at 2 PM EST.

