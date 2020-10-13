Antonline To Unleash Second Round Of Xbox Series X And PlayStation 5 Preorders Today









New Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 preorders have been incredibly scarce since the initial preorder window opened. Consumers have been buying them up like hotcakes, so it is a big deal when more preorders are available. If you are looking to get your hands on a new console, antonline, an online technology reseller, will have “extremely limited” amounts of Xbox and PlayStation preorders starting today at 2 PM EST.





Cat Comerford, Chief Merchandising Officer at antonline, said that, “Our offering is different from other retailers as we have bundle options that include games, wireless controllers, HD cameras, and even Game Pass Ultimate.” The PlayStation 5 bundles will run from $559.95 to $779.95, with the premium bundle coming with “a Dual Sense Wireless Controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition + Demon’s Souls + Destruction AllStars.” The Xbox Series X bundle will cost $609.97 and will have an “Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.”





If these deals seem worthwhile to you, you should make a preorder purchase with antonline. However, as the antonline website states, the “quantities [are] extremely limited,” so you need to be ready to purchase when the time comes. If you want to see more about what antonline has to offer, you can do so on their PS5 or Xbox Series X pages where the preorders will go live today at 2 PM EST.