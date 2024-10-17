Configuring 100K NVIDIA H200 GPUs Usually Takes Years But Musk Did It In 19 Days





"From the moment that we decided to go ... to training: 19 days. [...] Do you know how many days 19 days is? It's just a couple of weeks, and the mountain of technology, if you were ever to see it, is just unbelievable. [...] What they achieved is singular; never been done before. Just to put it in perspective, 100,000 GPUs — that's easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet, that one cluster. A supercomputer that you would build would take normally three years to plan, and then they can deliver the equipment, and then it takes one year to get it all working. We're talking about 19 days."



One of NVIDIA's Blackwell GB200 NVL72 racks. The entire rack functions as one GPU.





NVIDIA's CEO is also quick to point out that "networking NVIDIA gear is very different from networking hyperscale datacenters." He goes on to explain that NVIDIA clusters require much more connectivity between nodes than a typical datacenter due to the high-bandwidth nature of GPU compute workloads. Comically, he evocatively describes the process by exclaiming that "the back of the computer's all wires !"





