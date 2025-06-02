CATEGORIES
home News

Zuckerberg, Musk And Altman Say Smartphones Are Coming To An End

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 02, 2025, 10:22 AM EDT
hero tim cook
Could a seismic shift within the tech world be underway, with some of the industry's most influential figures proclaiming the imminent demise of the smartphone? Visionaries like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Sam Altman are spearheading a charge towards a post-smartphone future, one defined by immersive wearables, neural interfaces, and ambient AI. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other big players like Samsung and Google remain staunch defenders of smartphones, asserting the relevance of devices and ecosystems like that of iPhones and Androids.

In the past few months, the pronouncements from Meta's Zuckerberg, xAI's Musk, and OpenAI's Altman paint a picture straight out of science fiction. Zuckerberg is heavily invested in augmented reality (AR) glasses, envisioning a world where digital information seamlessly overlays our physical reality, making the handheld screen obsolete by 2030.

Meanwhile, Musk's Neuralink is pushing the boundaries of brain-computer interfaces, aiming for a future where thoughts alone can control devices, eliminating the need for physical interaction entirely.

Sam Altman, while less hardware-focused, champions AI-driven voice assistants and wearable devices as the next frontier, fundamentally altering how we interact with technology. Even Bill Gates is reportedly backing electronic tattoos that use nano-sensors for health tracking and communication.

chaotic moon1
Gates-backed Chaotic Moon Studios electronic tattoo.

These tech titans believe the next wave of innovation lies in embedding technology more intimately within our lives – or even our bodies. They foresee a future where our digital lives are experienced directly through our senses, rather than mediated by a screen. This radical departure promises unparalleled convenience and a new paradigm of human-computer interaction.

Yet, amidst this chorus for change, Tim Cook and Apple are striking a different chord. Cook's philosophy emphasizes refinement over revolution, asserting that the smartphone (such as the latest iPhone 16) remains a central and indispensable tool in daily life. Apple's strategy is one of evolutionary innovation, continuously enhancing existing products, and gradually integrating new technologies like AR and AI within the familiar smartphone platform.

This ideological difference represents more than just a product design debate; it’s a fundamental disagreement about how humans should interface with technology. While Musk, Zuckerberg, and Altman seek bold, transformative leaps that could redefine how we interact with the digital world, Apple is betting on the power of evolution and the continued importance of a device that billions have come to rely on.

Still, the battle for the future of personal technology has already begun, so will consumers readily embrace brain implants and digital tattoos, or will the comfortable familiarity and continuous improvement of the smartphone continue to rule the roost?
Tags:  smartphones, Mark Zuckerberg, tim cook, Elon Musk
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment