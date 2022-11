Anker Apologizes For Eufy Cameras Uploading Unencrypted Content Without User Consent

Eufy video devices make good on the company’s local storage claim by transmitting footage to a “HomeBase,” which resides within the user’s home. The HomeBase contains a hard drive where all this footage is stored locally. Users can then access this footage in the Eufy app or web portal, which connects directly to each user’s HomeBase. According to the company, this recorded footage is The proliferation of “smart” devices within the home has raised privacy concerns as it has become more apparent that the companies selling these devices often have access to data and media collected by the devices . Eufy, a sub-brand of the popular Chinese electronics manufacturer Anker Innovations, tries to capitalize on these concerns by presenting itself as a privacy-preserving alternative to other smart device brands. According to Eufy, its line of security cameras and video doorbells protect users’ privacy by storing data locally, rather than in the cloud. However, a recent analysis of Eufy’s online portal has revealed that Eufy devices do upload some user content to the cloud, contrary to the company’s marketing claims.Eufy video devices make good on the company’s local storage claim by transmitting footage to a “HomeBase,” which resides within the user’s home. The HomeBase contains a hard drive where all this footage is stored locally. Users can then access this footage in the Eufy app or web portal, which connects directly to each user’s HomeBase. According to the company, this recorded footage is end-to-end encrypted (E2EE), meaning the data is encrypted not only during transit, but also at rest, and must be decrypted with a private key restricted to each user’s account.





Recently, after purchasing a Eufy video doorbell, security consultant Paul Moore found that, when logged into the Eufy web portal, the site's source code contains plaintext URLs that specify the location of unencrypted images stored on a Eufy cloud storage server. These images are drawn from footage captured by Eufy video devices, then stored on the cloud for at least twenty-four hours. These images remain accessible at the URLs found in the web portal even after the user disconnects the HomeBase from the internet, deletes the original footage from local storage, or deletes the user account entirely.

The HomeBase 3, Eufy's most recent version of this device, can use machine learning to recognize vehicles, pets, and people captured in video recordings. The company claims that this machine learning video analysis takes place locally on the HomeBase 3. While this claim may be true, it seems that the results of this facial recognition analysis make their way to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) server owned by Eufy.