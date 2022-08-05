Amazon Sucks Up iRobot In Merger With Bigger Implications Than Cleaning House









Amazon published a press release this morning announcing that it has entered into a merger agreement with iRobot, the company best known for its Roomba line of robot vacuum cleaners. So long as the deal receives shareholder and regulatory approval, Amazon will acquire iRobot for a $61 per share, totaling approximately $1.7 billion. The merger will leave iRobot's current CEO, Colin Angle, in that position.Angle said the following about the acquisition: "Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission." Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices, also spoke enthusiastically about the merger, "Customers love iRobot products—and I'm excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers' lives easier and more enjoyable."





While the press release highlights convenience that Amazon and iRobot hope to bring to customers with this merger, it doesn’t speak to the deeper implications that may underlie the provision of this convenience. Amazon is working to build a comprehensive smart home ecosystem with the company’s Alexa voice assistant at the center. Besides Alexa, Amazon also owns Ring and Blink, two home security camera companies, as well as Eero, a provider of Wi-Fi mesh devices. A number of iRobot’s Roombas already have built-in Alexa support, so iRobot will likely fit into Amazon’s smart home ecosystem well.





Representation of a Roomba’s home mapping ability (Source: iRobot)

