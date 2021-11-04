CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingThursday, November 04, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Final Major Free Update Is Live Early, How To Get It And What's New

animal crossing update cafe
Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans were devastated when they recently learned that the 2.0 Update would be the final major content patch for the game. Thankfully, the update has not only arrived a little early, but it includes a lot of new content and quality of life changes. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update and what is in it.

How to Get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update

The 2.0 update and accompanying Happy Home Paradise DLC were originally supposed to launch on Friday, November 5th. However, the 2.0 update at the very least appears to be available early. You should do the following to obtain it:
  • Highlight Animal Crossing on the Switch's main game menu and press on the “+” button.
  • Select Software Update.
  • Select Via the Internet.
  • Wait for the update to download. You will have successfully downloaded the update once you see “Ver. 2.0.0” in the upper right hand corner of your screen.

What is included in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update?

There is quite a bit of content included in the update alone. Players will now be able to visit Brewster’s cafe, purchase coffee, and sit with friends and villagers. Kapp'n will take players to explore a mysterious island with unique seasons as long as they are willing to pay 1,000 Nook Miles a visit. Harv's island will now include spaces for Kicks and other vendors.

There are other small changes that will make your island and gameplay more enjoyable. Villagers will gather in the plaza where they will participate in exercise sessions. Players will be able to cook and grow their own vegetables for their recipes, experiment with new lighting and ceiling décor, and add ABDs (a version of ATMs), storage sheds, permanent ladders, and other items.

animal crossing update cooking

One of the more unique aspects of the update is the Pro Camera App. The camera provides players with a first-person perspective. Many players have already used the camera to appreciate the finer details in the game.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC should be available on November 5th if not a little sooner. The DLC tasks players with “[creating] vacation homes for clients on resort islands.” The DLC costs $25.99 USD or is free with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Images courtesy of Nintendo
Tags:  Update, Nintendo, (otcmkts:ntdoy), animal-crossing-new-horizons

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment