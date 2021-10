Nintendo Confirms Sad News For Animal Crossing New Horizons Gamers

Once upon a time, a video game getting a post-launch patch was arguably a bad thing, as it meant that there was a flaw so serious in the original release that it warranted a significant update. In the age of "games as a service" and "living games" with rolling release cycles, however, we often hope that our favorite games will continue to get updates ad infinitum.Well, one game that won't be getting updates forever is last year's hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The title has received regular content updates over the last year and a half since its launch, culminating in the release of its first DLC on November 5. However, in a statement to IGN, Nintendo has now confirmed that the update on November 5 will in fact be the last "major content update" for the game.It's a little confusing at first, but there are actually two Animal Crossing releases coming on the 5th. The first is a completely free update, the so-called "Version 2.0" update. That's bringing along a whole crop of content, including new villagers, cooking, gyroids, island ordinances, and The Roost coffee shop. You can see more about that release in the trailer below.