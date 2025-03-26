Character AI Unveils Parental Insights Tool For Parents To Track Their Teen's Chatbot Activity
In case you are wondering, Character.AI is an AI chatbot that allows users to create and have conversations with fictional characters via text and voice calls. The company announced that it's releasing an additional feature called “parental insights ”that will enable parents and guardians to track the time their underage children spend on its chatbot.
According to the company, the feature will provide a summary of the activities that their teens carry out on their platform. This summary will include a daily average of the time spent, the most frequent characters they interact with during the week, and the time devoted to a particular character. However, the summary will not contain the actual content of such interactions.
This change is the latest among a host of other features that have been introduced to assuage parents' discontent over teen users' safety. Other features include a dedicated model for teen users, a time reminder indicating the time spent on the platform, a disclaimer that characters are fictional and should not be relied upon, and an improvement on its system to detect wrong inputs and possibly prevent bad outputs.
The company describes the latest rollout as an “initial step” and adds “We will continue to listen to teens, their parents, and leading teen safety organizations as we evolve our parental insights tool to most effectively meet our community’s needs.”
The company has assured users that it is committed to enhancing its policies and products to balance creativity with safety.
Top Image Credit: Character.ai