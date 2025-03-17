Google Confirms Gemini AI Is Replacing Google Assistant On Mobile
Since its launch in 2016, Google Assistant has played a vital role in helping users interact with their devices more naturally. Google has now emphasized that generative AI has presented a more helpful solution that Google will want its users to enjoy, hence the pivot to Gemini.
In a blog post, Google shared that millions of its users have embraced this shift, and the positive feedback it received convinced it that Gemini will serve as a better assistant going forward.
The software company revealed that in the next few months, it will be moving more users from the Google Assistant tool to Gemini. While the Google Assistant feature will remain available, it will be phased out gradually on mobile phones, tablets, headsets, watches, and cars. Thereafter, it will no longer be available for download on the Play Store.
After discontinuing Google Assistant, Google plans to add a new Gemini-powered feature to speakers and Android TVs. However, it did not reveal specifics of when and what the update will include.
The tech giant also indicated that in a bid to make the transition more appealing for users, it has implemented some updates on the Gemini app to allow it to cater to the common requests from users such as “playing music, setting timers, or taking action from your lock screen.”
According to Google, the Gemini app can now be accessed in over 40 languages and more than 200 countries. Additionally, the software company highlighted the app's ability, stating that the AI model offers a comprehensive suite of features that extend beyond Google Assistant.
This switch is just one among recent additions that showcase features centered on Gemini AI. Despite concerns about its AI tools, Google appears undeterred, as it has expressed its commitment to further develop its AI capabilities.