CATEGORIES
home News

Google Confirms Gemini AI Is Replacing Google Assistant On Mobile

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, March 17, 2025, 03:44 PM EDT
hero google ai gemini assistant
Just like Microsoft recently did with Skype and its Remote Windows app, Google has announced that it will replace its Google Assistant feature, but with Gemini. Google described the change as a "new kind of help only possible with the power of AI."

Since its launch in 2016, Google Assistant has played a vital role in helping users interact with their devices more naturally. Google has now emphasized that generative AI has presented a more helpful solution that Google will want its users to enjoy, hence the pivot to Gemini.

In a blog post, Google shared that millions of its users have embraced this shift, and the positive feedback it received convinced it that Gemini will serve as a better assistant going forward.

The software company revealed that in the next few months, it will be moving more users from the Google Assistant tool to Gemini. While the Google Assistant feature will remain available, it will be phased out gradually on mobile phones, tablets, headsets, watches, and cars. Thereafter, it will no longer be available for download on the Play Store.

body Assistant google gemini replace

After discontinuing Google Assistant, Google plans to add a new Gemini-powered feature to speakers and Android TVs. However, it did not reveal specifics of when and what the update will include.

The tech giant also indicated that in a bid to make the transition more appealing for users, it has implemented some updates on the Gemini app to allow it to cater to the common requests from users such as “playing music, setting timers, or taking action from your lock screen.”

According to Google, the Gemini app can now be accessed in over 40 languages and more than 200 countries. Additionally, the software company highlighted the app's ability, stating that the AI model offers a comprehensive suite of features that extend beyond Google Assistant.

This switch is just one among recent additions that showcase features centered on Gemini AI. Despite concerns about its AI tools, Google appears undeterred, as it has expressed its commitment to further develop its AI capabilities.
Tags:  Gemini, nasdaqgoog, google-assistant
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment