Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro And Pixel 9 Are Up To $400 Off With These HOT Deals

by Paul LillyMonday, March 17, 2025, 11:11 AM EDT
It's been a month since we highlighted a bunch of deals on Google's Pixel 9 family, including what qualified (at the time) as the lowest price ever for the Pixel 9 Pro. Well, it's even cheaper now with a fresh batch of discounts, but that's not the only Pixel 9 model to hit a new low. Same goes for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which we included in our round of the top five smartphones of 2024.

If you're quick, you can score Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL (128GB) for $699 at Amazon (save $400). The sense of urgency is twofold. For one, that's a pretty big 36% discount over the launch MSRP. And secondly, the only colorway left at that price is Hazel. Additionally, we're not seeing any discounts on the 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB models in any color, so you're looking at a single SKU with a $400 markdown.

That's a killer price for what currently stands as Google's flagship Pixel phone. You can check out our Pixel 9 review roundup for deep analysis and lots of benchmarks, but straight to the point, this is an excellent Android phone.

It's also the largest in the Pixel 9 family. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2992x1344 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits brightness. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. And for taking photos, there's a 42-megapixel camera on the front and a triple camera array on the back consisting of a 50MP wide angle lens, 48MB ultrawide with Macro Focus, and 48MP telephoto shooter (5x zoom).

Save Big On Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL And Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the best deal of the bunch, but if you don't want to go quite that large, you can find the Pixel 9 Pro on sale for $749 at Amazon (save $250). Yes, that's actually priced higher than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it's $50 cheaper than last month's discount, and qualifies as yet another new low price. In other words, this is another fantastic deal, just not quite as bodacious as its XL brother.

Specs are similar on the Pro versus the Pro XL. The main difference is the size—the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2856x1280 resolution, with the same 120Hz refresh rate and max 3,000 nits brightness.

It also features the same Tensor G4 silicon inside, the same 16GB of RAM, and the same camera arrangement on both the front and back. The battery is a little smaller at 4,700mAh versus 5,060mAh, and it's a tad lighter at 199 grams versus 221 grams, but otherwise it's the same phone in a smaller package.

More colors and capacities are available, though still limited. Here's a look...
Finally, you can find the regular Pixel 9 (128GB) on sale for $649 at Amazon (save $150). That's the same price as it was last month, and still a great value. Just be aware of the spec differences.

The regular Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,700 nits brightness. It's powered by the same Tensor G4 as the other models, but has 12GB of RAM, a 10.5MP front camer, and two rear cameras consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens and 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus.

Pixel 9 colorways and storage options include...
