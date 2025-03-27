Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leak Struts Slim Design In Titanium





What look to be genuine marketing images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge have emerged. They show off at least three colorways of the skinny phone's Titanium variant, namely Jet Black, Icy Blue, and Silver. Samsung has yet to confirm or deny the authenticity of these images, but—at least with the Silver model—they mirror what's been seen in public display/demo units so far. When it's officially announced in the coming months, the S25 Edge is hoping to be the thinnest Android flagship phone ever.





Trio of S25 Edge Titanium colorways. Credit: WinFuture



The buzz over thin phones is definitely heating up this year. For one, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge has been the center of attention since late last year alongside Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air. We've seen various renders and suggested reports about Samsung's new thin phone, but a new leak from WinFuture apparently shows off three color options in the Edge's Titanium line. Similar to the S25 Ultra, the three hues will be Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue. It remains to be seen if Samsung will offer more colorways and/or online-only special editions.





Beyond that report , here's everything else we know about the Galaxy S25 Edge:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Speculation is all over the place on whether the chipset will have 7-cores or 8-cores, and if it's 8-core, could it be overclocked to 4.46GHz. The chipset will be supported by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage.

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED

Thickness is around 5.8 millimeters (aside from the camera hump). The Edge is expected to be the thinnest Android phone in production, but as of this writing, the thinnest Android goes to the Tecno Spark Slim production concept that comes in at 5.75mm. Apple's iPhone 17 Air could be thinner still—many believe that it'll be 5.5mm at its thinnest point.

The thinnest will affect the battery size. Sources say that it'll be a measly 3,900 mAh cell, which even smaller than that on the Z Flip 6. There hasn't been any information on Qi2, let alone any wireless charging support either.

It'll have a dual camera setup in the rear: a 200 megapixel primary and 12 MP ultrawide.

Pricing could be between $1,030-$1,120.

For now, Samsung is expected to officially announce the S25 Edge on April 16.