A New Android Phone With Blackberry-Style Keyboard Just Blew Past $2 Million On Kickstarter





Another year, another Android phone with a physical keyboard attempts to challenge monolithic slab phones and make a Crackberry-like comeback. Unihertz has officially opened its Kickstarter campaign for the Titan 2 Elite series, a 5G-enabled spiritual successor to the BlackBerry that has already shattered its funding goals, surpassing $2 million with 48 days remaining.





One of the main stars of the show is the full backlit QWERTY keyboard that isn't just a typing interface; users can customize the A-Z keys for long-press shortcuts or even use the entire capacitive keyboard surface for scrolling (Scroll Assistant), cursor movement (Cursor Assistant), and as a mousepad (Mouse Mode). Ultimately, it's the typing experience that will make or break a device like this.









Imaging-wise, the Titans sport a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 32MP front-facing lens. It also features a 4,050mAh silicon-carbon battery . Early hands-on testers noted that the cameras don't support optical image stabilization, but it seems like the company listened and OIS is planned for the main camera on the Pro version. Most notable for long-term users is the software commitment: the Titan 2 Elite will ship with Android 16, and Unihertz has pledged five years of security patches and updates.









So far, the market response has been immediate and overwhelming. Within the first 24 hours of the Kickstarter launch , the campaign surpassed $2 million in pledges from over 4,500 backers. The standard Titan 2 Elite is currently available for a pledge of $389, a discount from its eventual $489 retail price, with shipping estimated for June 2026.





Those eyeing the Pro model can secure one for $459, with a slightly later shipping window of October 2026. While crowdfunding always carries a degree of risk, Unihertz’s track record with 10 previous successful campaigns (including the previous gen Titan 2 ) provides a level of confidence.

Under the hood, Unihertz is offering two tiers: the standard Titan 2 Elite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400, while the Elite Pro model steps up to the Dimensity 8400. Both versions come equipped with 12GB of RAM to ensure that multitasking remains fluid on the 4.03-inch (1080x1200, 120Hz) AMOLED display. Storage starts at 256GB for the base model and 512GB for the Pro, both expandable via microSD to 2TB.