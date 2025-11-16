CATEGORIES
OnePlus 15 Just Broke Our Flagship Phone Record For Battery Life

by Marco ChiappettaSunday, November 16, 2025, 02:40 PM EDT
We recently published a full review of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered OnePlus 15 smartphone. We praised the device for its premium design, 165Hz display, and excellent performance, among many other things. If you missed that review, do yourself a favor and check it out. That review was missing one key piece of data, however – a battery life benchmark.

We were still running our actual tests when the review embargo lifted, so we put up some anecdotal battery life commentary in its place. That type of information is certainly useful but doesn’t really help folks looking for a more concrete comparison versus other smartphones on the market. With its massive 7,300mAh battery, composed of dual 3,650mAh silicon-carbon cells to assist it faster, parallel charging, the OnePlus 15’s packing a ton of power relative to most other devices. As such, battery life was one of the most anticipated data points, along with actual benchmarks from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in a retail-ready device.

oneplus 15 battery life results

Well, after completing our benchmarks and living with the device for a while to condition the battery, we’ve got some actual comparison data. As you can see, the OnePlus 15 absolutely crushed every other smartphone we’ve tested. With its score of 1,576 minutes, the OnePlus 15 soared past the second-place finisher (the RedMagic 8 pro) by 314 minutes, or 5.23 hours.

That 1,576 minute result also represents the first time we’ve seen a device run this particular battery life test for over a day. 1,576 minutes equates to 26.2 hours of battery life in a benchmark that is constantly rotating through workloads, with the display lit up. That is an amazing feat and a testament not only to the silicon-carbon battery technology in the phone, but the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Kudos to OnePlus for making the decision to leverage high-capacity silicon-carbon cells in the OnePlus 15 and for putting in the effort to sufficiently tune the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the device.

If battery life and performance are top considerations for your next smartphone, you’ll want to give the OnePlus 15 a serious look.
Tags:  Android, smartphone, Battery Life, OnePlus, snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5, oneplus 15
Marco Chiappetta

Marco Chiappetta

Marco Chiappetta
