Android 17 Will Finally Cure A Decade-Old Mobile Gaming Headache
After numerous requests for the feature in the r/AndroidGaming subreddit, Google has shared screenshots and a brief tutorial on the feature for people who want to try it out. Thankfully, it's dead simple. If you're using a wired controller, go to Settings > System > Game Controller and select your controller to configure it. For wireless controllers, the instructions are mostly the same, but start at Settings > Connected devices > Your controller > Device details instead. Open those up and tap "Game Controller settings", as pictured below, to proceed.
From there, the controller configuration options are all present, though they are lacking compared to some of the third-party solutions out there. Make no mistake: button remapping is fine on its own, but modern controller configuration apps on Android also allow users to do things like bind real analog sticks to virtual analog motions, or buttons to specific touch inputs. This helps make games without official controller support playable on devices with attached or built-in controllers. It's a pity that Google's official solution is so basic in comparison.
Additionally, it's not yet clear how this system-level gamepad configuration application may conflict with input handling on emulators or third-party applications. It's likely the system-level changes will take priority. As Google notes, it's also "working to make sure we show the accurate glyphs for the controller", though that may not be possible for the myriad of controller options on the market.
In any case, the new feature is still a welcome step forward for controller support on Android, and with time it will likely improve and eliminate the need for third party apps. It should be more than enough for universal tweaks across games and apps with gamepad support, like GameHub. In the worst case, those third-party applications still exist, so you can always fall back on them if you need a more powerful solution or simply don't have access to Android 17 or its ongoing beta.
Image Credit: PhotoEnduro on Pixabay