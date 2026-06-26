Android 17's New Mode Turns Foldables Into Nintendo DS Style Handhelds

With Android 17, Google is introducing a surprise platform-level gaming mode for foldables that transforms your Pixel 10 Pro Fold or Razr Fold into a dual-screen, Nintendo DS-style handheld console.
As revealed by Android Community Engagement Manager Mishaal Rahman (via Reddit), this native feature rethinks how mobile titles can utilize flexible displays. Instead of on-screen control overlays or forcing users to rely on external Bluetooth controllers, Android 17 splits the inner screen right down the middle; the game runs on the top half of the screen, while the entire bottom surface is a dedicated, dynamic virtual gamepad.
Moreover, rather than mimicking standard screen taps like traditional key-mapping software, the foldable gaming mode emulates physical hardware button presses directly at the system level. By tricking the operating system into believing a real physical controller is attached via Bluetooth or USB-C, the virtual gamepad works natively with any game in your library that already supports physical controllers. Players get access to a full console-grade setup, including dual thumbsticks, a traditional D-pad, classic A/B/X/Y action buttons, a start button, and three full tiers of shoulder triggers (L1/L2/L3 and R1/R2/R3).
Google is also offering some level of customization via an on-screen controller icon. If the default inline setup feels too cramped, players can switch to a "Twin stick, Staggered" configuration (above). Users can scale the button sizes from small to large, toggle between light and dark themes, and activate haptic feedback.
Android 17 will intelligently handle transitions. Say, if you launch a title that relies entirely on full-screen touch gestures, the gamepad stays hidden. It is also smart enough to automatically shut itself off the moment a physical controller is connected. Because the mode is baked directly into core Android Open Source Project (AOSP), individual smartphone manufacturers will be able to easily adapt and optimize the baseline code to match the exact hardware dimensions of their specific devices.
We expect owners of the latest Pixel devices to be first in line to enjoy the new feature (which includes floating multitasking bubbles and enhanced privacy controls), as well as other controller configuration options, the when Android 17 begins rolling out widely in the coming months.