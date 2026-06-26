Android 17's New Mode Turns Foldables Into Nintendo DS Style Handhelds









Credit: Android Gaming via Reddit



Moreover, rather than mimicking standard screen taps like traditional key-mapping software, the foldable gaming mode emulates physical hardware button presses directly at the system level. By tricking the operating system into believing a real physical controller is attached via Bluetooth or USB-C, the virtual gamepad works natively with any game in your library that already supports physical controllers. Players get access to a full console-grade setup, including dual thumbsticks, a traditional D-pad, classic A/B/X/Y action buttons, a start button, and three full tiers of shoulder triggers (L1/L2/L3 and R1/R2/R3).





Credit: Android Gaming via Reddit

