NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Captures Saturn In Breathtaking New Images





NASA’s top-dog telescopes, Hubble and Webb, have just released a never-before-seen collaborative portrait of Saturn. By combining Hubble’s visible-light vision with Webb’s infrared superpowers, astronomers have captured the gas giant in a dual-mode showcase that reveals everything from deep-tissue atmospheric storms to rings that literally glow like one giant neon sign.





(Left) JWST's infrared view of Saturn on Nov. 29, 2024. (Right) HST's corresponding visible-light view captured on Aug. 22, 2024. (Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)



As for the grey-green glow at Saturn’s poles, NASA believes this coloration at the 4.3-micron wavelength indicates a specialized layer of high-altitude aerosols that scatter light differently than the rest of the planet. These images represent some of the final high-resolution views of the iconic north polar hexagon that mankind will see for awhile; as the planet moves into its next seasonal cycle, the northern pole will soon enter a 15-year period of winter darkness.





Wide-angle version of the JWST's view of Saturn shows Titan, Janus, Dione, Enceladus, Mimas, and Tethys. (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

