Amiga Workbench Simulator Helps You Pick Your Ultimate Retro Desktop In Your Browser

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 02, 2026, 02:22 PM EDT
We’re in the midst of a classic computing revival, with numerous recreations of older hardware, such as THEC64 Mini and the Amiga A1200. This retro goodness isn’t limited to just hardware, though. Enthusiasts are contributing with interesting software projects like The Amiga Workbench Simulator (TAWS) as well.

TAWS has been a labor of love for developer Michael Rupp, who initially launched it over twenty years ago. He describes the project as a “pure JavaScript simulation of the Amiga Workbench 1.0 - 4.1 FE for Firefox and Apple-WebKit-based browsers (Chrome, Opera, Edge, etc. incl. Odyssey) aiming for the goal to reproduce the Workbench in all its flavours as closely as possible.”

It’s an excellent way for fans of the Amiga to be able to revisit the OS and bring back memories of whatever specific era of the Amiga they were a part of. Although what’s even more interesting is being able to see all these different versions of the OS in action and how it evolved over the years. All in the comfort of your browser and without needing to drop any coin on dedicated hardware.

It’s important to note that this is just a simulation of the Amiga graphical user interface in action, and not a true emulator. So, the illusion of using an Amiga computer only goes so far.

If, after exploring TAWS for a bit you feel the need for something more than just a simulation of a classic system, then there’s plenty of cool retro refreshes you can check out, which you can find in the list below:
Tags:  amiga, retro-computing
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
