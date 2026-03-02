Amiga Workbench Simulator Helps You Pick Your Ultimate Retro Desktop In Your Browser
TAWS has been a labor of love for developer Michael Rupp, who initially launched it over twenty years ago. He describes the project as a “pure JavaScript simulation of the Amiga Workbench 1.0 - 4.1 FE for Firefox and Apple-WebKit-based browsers (Chrome, Opera, Edge, etc. incl. Odyssey) aiming for the goal to reproduce the Workbench in all its flavours as closely as possible.”
It’s an excellent way for fans of the Amiga to be able to revisit the OS and bring back memories of whatever specific era of the Amiga they were a part of. Although what’s even more interesting is being able to see all these different versions of the OS in action and how it evolved over the years. All in the comfort of your browser and without needing to drop any coin on dedicated hardware.
It’s important to note that this is just a simulation of the Amiga graphical user interface in action, and not a true emulator. So, the illusion of using an Amiga computer only goes so far.
