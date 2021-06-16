AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X Zen 3 Desktop CPU Hits A Low $399 For A Limited Time
Fortunately, for those that want a potent Zen 3 series processor that won't break the bank, Amazon is currently selling the Ryzen 7 5800X at a $50 discount. The processor has an MSRP of $449 but is now available for just $399. Considering that processors of this ilk were in incredibly short supply just a few months ago, swinging in the complete opposite direction with a discount to boot is definitely great news. The supply of Ryzen 7 5800X processors started to stabilize in early March.
The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.8GHz, a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz, 4MB of L2 cache, and a full 32MB of L3 cache. Built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node, the Ryzen 7 5800X has a TDP of 105 watts.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core/16-Thread Processor $399 @ Amazon
While things are looking a lot rosier on the supply side for the Ryzen 7 5800X, we can't say the same for the higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X. The 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X is currently selling for $680 on Amazon versus an MSRP of $549. Likewise, the monstrous 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X sells for $960, whereas its MSRP is $799.
The Ryzen 5 5600X is the only other member of the Ryzen 5000 family that is readily available to purchase at MSRP. Amazon sells the processor at $299 for those that want a more budget-friendly offering with 6 cores and 12 threads.
While Zen 3-based Ryzen processors are currently the best that AMD offers for the consumer market, recent rumors suggest that their Zen 4 successors could arrive in early 2022. Zen 4 is expected to shift to a new AM5 socket, while the processors will be produced on a more power-efficient TSMC 5nm process node.