AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X Zen 3 Desktop CPU Hits A Low $399 For A Limited Time





This global chip shortage has been problematic for all of us in the enthusiast community, with this most acute impact being with the availability of graphics cards. However, the shortages have also extended to certain processors, particularly in AMD's Zen 3 family.

Fortunately, for those that want a potent Zen 3 series processor that won't break the bank, Amazon is currently selling the Ryzen 7 5800X at a $50 discount. The processor has an MSRP of $449 but is now available for just $399. Considering that processors of this ilk were in incredibly short supply just a few months ago, swinging in the complete opposite direction with a discount to boot is definitely great news. The supply of Ryzen 7 5800X processors started to stabilize in early March.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.8GHz, a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz, 4MB of L2 cache, and a full 32MB of L3 cache. Built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node, the Ryzen 7 5800X has a TDP of 105 watts.





While things are looking a lot rosier on the supply side for the Ryzen 7 5800X, we can't say the same for the higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X. The 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X is currently selling for $680 on Amazon versus an MSRP of $549. Likewise, the monstrous 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X sells for $960, whereas its MSRP is $799.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is the only other member of the Ryzen 5000 family that is readily available to purchase at MSRP. Amazon sells the processor at $299 for those that want a more budget-friendly offering with 6 cores and 12 threads.

While Zen 3-based Ryzen processors are currently the best that AMD offers for the consumer market, recent rumors suggest that their Zen 4 successors could arrive in early 2022. Zen 4 is expected to shift to a new AM5 socket, while the processors will be produced on a more power-efficient TSMC 5nm process node.