AMD’s Hot New Zen 4 CPUs Deals Are Up On Amazon, 16-Core Ryzen 9 7950X Price Slashed
It's only been a few days since AMD announced its new 3D V-Cache Zen 4 Chips at CES 2023 this year. Perhaps in concert with that announcement, and some signals from China, prices are apparently beginning to fall here in the US as well for the just-released Ryzen 7000-series of AMD CPUs, including the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7950X.
When launched the 16-Core Ryzen 9 7950X started at an MSRP $699, but this chip is currently on sale at Amazon for only $568.99, which saves a good $130.01 off of the current MSRP. That's a fantastic price for a very fast CPU (our full review).
Of course, while the 7950X may be on sale they probably going fast at that price, so who knows how long it will last. In addition, many of AMD's other 7000-series brethren are on sale as well, all with impressive performance for their class built on the Zen 4 architecture. This makes it a pretty good time to pick up some components to start up a pretty reasonably-priced build, if you ask us.
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - $344.99 (23% off, save $104.01)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $474.99 (13% off, save $74.01)
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $269.99 (10% off, save $29.01)