CATEGORIES
home News

AMD’s Hot New Zen 4 CPUs Deals Are Up On Amazon, 16-Core Ryzen 9 7950X Price Slashed

by Lane BabuderSaturday, January 07, 2023, 01:18 PM EDT
ryzen 7950x hero scaled
It's only been a few days since AMD announced its new 3D V-Cache Zen 4 Chips at CES 2023 this year. Perhaps in concert with that announcement, and some signals from China, prices are apparently beginning to fall here in the US as well for the just-released Ryzen 7000-series of AMD CPUs, including the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7950X.

When launched the 16-Core Ryzen 9 7950X started at an MSRP $699, but this chip is currently on sale at Amazon for only $568.99, which saves a good $130.01 off of the current MSRP. That's a fantastic price for a very fast CPU (our full review).


Of course, while the 7950X may be on sale they probably going fast at that price, so who knows how long it will last. In addition, many of AMD's other 7000-series brethren are on sale as well, all with impressive performance for their class built on the Zen 4 architecture. This makes it a pretty good time to pick up some components to start up a pretty reasonably-priced build, if you ask us.


On the topic of starting a new build, you could make it a little easier on yourself with a bundle if you like as well, but check those prices on individual components as well, to ensure you're getting the best deal.
These are all solid deals in our eyes, especially the individual chips themselves. And as there is renewed and building competition between Intel and AMD, we're likely to see more deals in the days ahead, so we'll keep an eye out for you here.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, zen, (NASDAQ:AMZN), (nasdaq:amd), ryzen, ryzen-7000-series, zen-4
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment