AMD's Latest Chipset Driver Optimizes Game Performance On Ryzen 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs





These two processors, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D, are constructed in the same way as Ryzen 9 processors of the past : two six- or eight-core Core Complex Dice (CCDs) along with a single cIOD, or "I/O chiplet." The difference with the "X3D" processors is that one of the CCDs carries a 3D V-Cache chiplet on top. This is simply a package of 64MB of SRAM, tripling the L3 cache capacity of that CCD alone. The mismatched configuration means that one of the CCDs can clock to the full turbo clock rate, while the one with the extra cache doesn't clock quite as high, yet benefits from having triple the cache.





Well, AMD wants to make sure that users don't have to worry about managing this manually. AMD has two drivers ready to help schedule applications onto the correct CCD: the 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer and the PPM Provisioning File Driver. The former will dynamically modify the preferred cores based on workload preference for either the high-clocking die or the cache-heavy chiplet. Meanwhile, the latter will restrict games to running on one CCX or the other, which in theory should boost performance while reducing power consumption.



