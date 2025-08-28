AMD To Stop Bundling Wraith Spire And Prism Coolers With These Ryzen CPUs
As of August 1st, both Prism and Spire coolers were officially marked as EOL, according to small notices in AMD's product pages for a number of CPUs. The Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 no longer include a cooler in the box, while the Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 3400G, and possibly other similar models will ship with a standard AMD SR1 "Wraith Stealth" cooler instead.
This move that may have poor optics, but in our opinion it doesn't have much impact. When talking about the 7000-series chips, we venture that enthusiasts going for the upper-end processors use a third-party cooler or CLC, just making for a waste of an otherwise perfectly fine boxed cooler. As for the "G" chips, both have 45-65W TDPs, so the SR1 air cooler is an acceptable fit, as the SR2 was arguably overprescribed in the first place.
@momomo_us at X was the first one to spot this change, and we're quoting AMD's information below, respective to each announcement.
Due to the AMD SR4 cooler reaching EOL status, select AMD Ryzen 7000 and 5000 Product ID Boxed models are updated to no longer include a cooler, removing the AMD SR4 cooler, starting 8/1/2025.
Due to AMD SR2a and SR4 coolers reaching EOL status, select AMD Ryzen™ 8000G, 7000 and 5000 Product ID MPK models are updated to include the AMD SR1 cooler, replacing the AMD SR2a cooler, starting 8/1/2025. These changes result in configurations that meet their original design specifications.
If the SR1, SR2a and SR4 naming confuses you, it's fairly easy: SR1 is the Wraith Stealth, AMD's slim-line cooler for chips up to 65 W. The SR2a is the taller Wraith Spire, and it can handle up to 95 W. The SR4, or Wraith Prism, is a more complex heat-pipe cooler bedazzled with RGB LED lighting that can cool chips up to 105 W.
All of these coolers are actually pretty darn good in our experience, and surprisingly sonically unobtrusive despite not being large tower-style coolers with 120 mm fans or bigger. With that in mind, it's sad to see them go, but economic realities prevail, as ever. There's potential for these parts to become collector's items in the future, so you might want to hold onto 'em if you've got one.