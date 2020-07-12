Spec Leak Shows AMD Threadripper Pro 3000 Zen 2 Family To Include 12 And 16-Core Chips





AMD is getting ready to unveil a handful of Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors based on its Zen 2 CPU architecture , assuming a recently leaked slide is accurate. The slide highlights four different models, including the Threadripper Pro 3995WX, Threadripper Pro 3975WX, Threadripper Pro 3955WX, and Threadripper Pro 3945WX.





What would be the point? In a separate slide, AMD breaks down the target audiences for its Threadripper and Threadripper Pro processors. It shows the regular Threadripper lineup being aimed at enthusiast gamers, streamers, and editors, while the Threadripper Pro series has professional studio users, designers, engineers, and data scientists in its sights.





Here is a look at the supposed lineup and specifications...







Source: Videocardz







The Threadripper Pro 3995X is listed as a 64-core/128-thread processor with a 2.7GHz to 4.2GHz clockspeed, 288MB of L2+L3 cache, and 280W TDP. It is basically a Pro version of the Threadripper 3990X , but with slower clocks.





Likewise, the Threadripper Pro 3975X is similar to the Threadripper 3970X , with both having 32 cores, 64 threads, 144MB of L2+L3 cache, and a 280W TDP. However, the Pro model is clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.2GHz, rather than 3.7GHz to 4.5GHz.





Sitting below those two, the Threadripper Pro 3955WX sports 16 cores and 32 threads clocked at 3.9GHz to 4.3GHz, with 72MB of L2+L3 cache and a 280W TDP, while the Threadripper Pro 3945X wields 12 cores and 24 threads clocked at 4GHZ to 4.3GHz, with 70MB of L2+L3 cache and also a 280W TDP.







Source: Videocardz







If this is all real, the Threadripper Pro series will up the ante with support for 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory, whereas the non-Pro models support up to 6-channel DDR4-2933 RAM. The Pro models will also widen support to include RDIMM, LRDIMM, and 3DS RDIMM, and be able to handle up to 2TB of RAM versus 256GB on the regular models. And on the PCI Express 4.0 front, Threadripper Pro doubles the number of lanes to 128.





Of course, these chips will also feature AMD's security and manageability enhancements that accompany its Pro labeling, same as with its Ryzen Pro processors.





According to the rumor, AMD will be announcing the new chips on Tuesday, July 14. Pricing is not yet known.

