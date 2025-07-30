CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Strix Halo Driver Boosts AI Performance As Corsair And Ayaneo Drop Fresh Machines

by Zak KillianWednesday, July 30, 2025, 03:50 PM EDT
hero amd ryzen ai maxplus 395
When we were initially hearing rumors about AMD's Strix Halo processors, we were dubious. When AMD announced those chips as the Ryzen AI Max 300 family, we were skeptical. We didn't become true believers in the design until we tested it for ourselves in the ASUS ROG Flow z13 gaming tablet. Even in that imperfect environment, the chip showed its promise with remarkable performance and power efficiency in both the CPU and GPU arenas.

The biggest problem with the Strix Halo family at this point is that there simply aren't many devices sporting it yet. It seems like that's about to change, though. Besides the GPD Win 5 that we reported on Monday, we now have two more devices on the way with Ryzen AI Max processors: an AI workstation from Corsair, and another handheld, this time from Ayaneo.

corsair ai workstation 300 render
Corsair AI Workstation 300: Available from Corsair, starting at $1,599

We'll start with the Corsair workstation first. Simply named "Corsair AI Workstation 300," this small form factor system can pack in some big power. We're talking about the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a chip that comes with up to 16 desktop class Zen 5 CPU cores, an integrated GPU that can compete with the mobile GeForce RTX 4070, and up to 128 GB of memory connected across a 256 bit unified memory bus.

corsair ai workstation 300
No external power supply needed.

Corsair's machine is compact, although it's not exactly NUC-sized at 4.4 liters. That's in part because it actually integrates its power supply, so you can use a regular PC power cable with it instead of needing an external power brick. It has some pretty decent external connectivity, too; you get five USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a pair of USB4 Type-C ports, HDMI, Displayport, Ethernet, and analog audio jacks both front and rear. The top-end configuration with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and 128 GB of memory, along with a 1 TB SSD, starts at a cool $1,999, although there's also a configuration with an 8-core Ryzen AI Max 385 and 64GB of RAM for $1,599.

amd ryzen max local ai
There's a preview driver out now if you want to try it today. Slide: AMD

It's that large local memory that makes Strix Halo uniquely suited for AI processing. Because the GPU is integrated with the CPU and shares the memory bus, it can have a lot more memory attached than typical discrete GPUs. You have to leave at least a quarter of the memory for the system, but that still leaves you with 96 GB of effective video ram that you can use for AI processing. This allows users to load AI models as large as 109 billion parameters, such as Meta's Llama 4 Scout, a capability enabled by the new AMD 25.8.1 Adrenaline drivers.

ayaneo next ii render

Meanwhile, Ayaneo's NEXT II handheld appears to be a bit further from the finish line. Announced at the company's "2025-2026 Strategy Sharing Session" livestream on Monday, the company describes the Next II as a "truly next-generation flagship handheld" offering an "exclusive large-screen experience" and "breakthroughs in both battery life and thermal design." The company can't resist the chance to take a shot at rival GPD by noting that the Next II will have a "built-in high-capacity battery"; the GPD Win 5 apparently uses an external, clip-on battery. Of course, both approaches have their appeal.

ayaneo next ii squidgame

Ayaneo is careful to note that the renders it showed are not the final design, but what's there already looks fairly promising. The Next II is clearly a chunky device, but we're excited to see that it borrows the dual touchpad design of the Steam Deck. It also seems to have a metallic volume roller, a front-facing camera, quadruple back paddles, and numerous other extra buttons that are likely configurable in the Ayaspace software.

ayaneo next ii finally

There's no question that the Ayaneo Next II will be pricey; everything based on Strix Halo has been extremely expensive so far. However, it's likely to be one of the top-performing handhelds on the market thanks to both the potency of AMD's biggest SoC as well as what Ayaneo describes as "a true breakthrough... overcoming structural and thermal design hurdles through continuous innovation." We're keen to see what Ayaneo has cooked up, and we might not have too long to wait; the company says that the device is coming this year.

ayaneo next ii worthy

While the package is compelling in mobile devices for its relative power efficiency, it's difficult to justify that kind of price in a desktop form unless you specifically require the particular advantages of the platform, like the AI capabilities we mentioned earlier. Hopefully, as more devices equipped with AMD's Ryzen AI Max processors continue to emerge, the prices come down. So far, we haven't seen anything with this chip cheaper than around $1500, and that's for desktop systems that don't come with a screen. For gamers, a regular old DIY desktop is much more cost-effective.
Tags:  AMD, Corsair, (nasdaq:amd), ayaneo, strix halo
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment