ASUS Leaks ROG Xbox Ally Price, Here's How It Compares To Other Handhelds

Top: ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Z2E, Above: ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Z2A

Original MSI Claw 16GB/1TB: $599.99 at Amazon

Original Lenovo Legion Go, 16GB/1TB: $599.99 at Best Buy ($150 off MSRP!) Lenovo Legion Go S (Win11), 16GB/1TB: $649 at Amazon

The Legion Go has a few other tricks up its sleeve, like detachable controllers with a mouse mode, as well as a built-in stand. This makes it more similar to Nintendo's Switch in that regard, and it's more suitable for desktop play as a result. However, it does have a relatively small batter at 49 Whr. Lenovo rectified that issue in the more conventional Legion Go S, which sports the interesting Ryzen Z2 Go processor, a rebadged Rembrandt chip (like Ryzen 6800U) with Zen3+ CPUs and an RDNA 2 GPU. It has a larger battery, but likely isn't as speedy as the original Legion Go. Note that the version of the Legion Go S that we're linking to here comes with Windows 11, not with SteamOS.





Ayaneo's Flip 1S DS comes in three colorways and starts at $799 with early bird pricing.





Of course, there are many other machines on the chart, and they all have their advantages and disadvantages; we don't have time to go through every single one. Some of them, like the GPD Win 4 , are more suitable for "portable PC" use than for high-end gaming. We encourage you to check out our previous coverage of gaming handhelds and do your own research as well before making a selection.