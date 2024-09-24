CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme CPU For Next-Gen Gaming Handhelds Spotted With 8 Cores

by Zak KillianTuesday, September 24, 2024, 02:55 PM EDT
For the first time in a decade, Nintendo's handheld gaming dominance is seeing a credible challenge thanks to the emergence of both powerful and affordable handheld systems based, surprisingly, on PC-compatible hardware. Machines like those from Ayaneo and GamePad Digital led the way, but it was really the Steam Deck that blew the doors wide open, causing larger manufacturers like ASUS, MSI, and Lenovo to dive into the market.

Almost every single one of these handhelds is based around AMD silicon, specifically some variation of the die code-named "Phoenix". That includes the Ryzen Z1 Extreme SoC that powers the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Naturally, for follow-ups to those devices, we're expecting to see the Ryzen Z2 Extreme that was already mentioned by AMD execs during IFA Berlin earlier this month.

That exact SoC has already appeared in shipping manifests, as spotted by the attentive eye of enthusiast Everest (@Olrak29_ on Xwitter). The listing, for "(FOC) 100-000001684-40 NOTEBOOK Z2X28W FP8 EVT IC 64BIT MICROPROCESSOR (8 CORE)" is very clearly for Ryzen Z2 Extreme SoCs, both because it says "Z2X" and "FP8" in there, and because we can see from the product code that it's a very close relative of the "Strix Point" Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 with OPN code 100-000001682.

Unlike the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, though, this part seems to only have eight CPU cores. That actually makes sense; in fact, arguably even the eight cores of the original Ryzen Z1 Extreme is an excessive number for a processor aimed at gaming handhelds. Very few games benefit from more than six CPU cores, so the extra cores are largely a waste on a chip that is extremely power-constrained.

Assuming that the Ryzen Z2 Extreme is indeed based on "Strix Point", we hope that the new chip retains the full 8 Work Group Processors (WGPs) of that die. That, in combination with the refinements made in RDNA 3.5, could mean that the Ryzen Z2 Extreme ends up being a considerable upgrade from the Ryzen Z1. A handheld equipped with such a chip, as well as some super-fast LPDDR5X memory, could offer a very console-like gaming experience.
