AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Chagall HEDT CPUs Reportedly Delayed





Hang tight, creators and enthusiasts, eventually AMD will get around to launching its next generation of Ryzen Threadripper processors for heavy metal computing from home. It just might be a little bit longer than you hoped. Nothing has been officially announced, but rumor has it the launch has been delayed again, leading to a 2022 release.





AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) is pretty much the final destination (maybe) for AMD's Zen 3 architecture. We already have Zen 3 options among AMD's mainstream desktop and laptop processor lines, including Pro models, and APUs as well. Same goes for the server space, with the latest generation EPYC processors featuring Zen 3 inside. There are not many stones left to turn.







News of the delay comes from leaker @greymon55, who responded to a sort of all-encompassing roadmap posted to Twitter, purporting to show timelines for various AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA products. The supposed roadmap still showed the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series being destined for a November 2021 launch.









"Chagall seems to be delayed again, probably next year," @greymon55 responded.





He is referring to the codename for AMD's next round of Threadripper CPUs. It is also possible that we could still see Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 chips in November, followed by non-Pro models next year, but nobody knows for sure.





It's worth noting that some Threadripper Pro 5000 series models have shown up in benchmark and other leaks over the past couple of months. In late August, for example, a database entry for the MilkyWay@home distributed computing project identified the CPU as being a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX processor, with 64 cores and 128 threads.









There was also that hacking incident at Gigabyte , in which infiltrators plundered confidential documents containing information about unreleased products, including next-gen Threadripper CPUs. So if you add it all together, it seems a Threadripper 5000 series launch has to be close, whether it's just the Pro models at first or the full lineup.



