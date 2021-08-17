Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Chagall 64-Core Zen 3 CPUs To Deliver Performance Smackdown At 280W
It appears all kinds of juicy information is being revealed as the result of a recent ransomware attack targeting Gigabyte. Earlier today, we wrote about supposed leaked details highlighting AMD's next-generation EPYC server processors based on Zen 4 (codenamed Genoa), but apparently the stolen files also contained some details about the next round of Threadripper chips.
The Ryzen Threadripper branding is reserved for AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) class processors. These bridge the gap between consumer and server segments, offering more desktop computing power for creators, streamers, and enthusiasts. They are arguably a little less compelling now that AMD's 'mainstream' CPUs scale to 16 cores and 32 threads, but they still have a place.
We are still waiting for AMD to port it latest generation Zen 3 architecture over to its Ryzen Threadripper stack, and rumor has it we could see a launch sometime this fall. It's even possible AMD makes an announcement this month, though if an August unveiling is in the cards, time is quickly running out to make it happen (the latest chatter points to a November launch anyway).
Codenamed Chagall, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series based on Zen 3 is said to scale up to 64 cores and 128 threads, the same as the current-generation lineup. And once again, there will be different SKUs for traditional HEDT platforms (TRX40) and workstation environments.
So, about that leak? Gigabyte fell prey to a major ransomware attack, and the culprit(s) responsible posted the stolen data online. We are not going to link out to the leak, in part because there's always a risk of contracting malware when venturing into shady corners of the web.
That said, one of the documents in the data dump points to core counts and TDP ratings. Assuming the information is accurate, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series in HEDT format will come in 24-core/48-thread, 32-core/64-thread, and 64-core/128-thread configurations, while the WRX80 models for workstations will come in 12-core/24-thread, 16-core/32-thread, 24-core/48-thread, 32-core/64-thread, and 64-core/128-thread configurations.
As to the power ratings, we're looking at a 280W TDP, according to one of the documents. Somewhat interesting, it's also said the I/O die on the HEDT models all have an 80W power rating, whereas the workstation models vary by SKU—110W for 64-core/128-thread, 85W for 32-core/64-thread, 80W for 24-core/48-thread, 75W for 16-core/32-thread, and 62W for 12-core/24-thread.
It will be interesting see where clock speeds land on the upcoming models. Regardless, giving Zen 3 the Threadripper treatment is certainly enticing, especially since we've already seen the technically mainstream 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X in action.