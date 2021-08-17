CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, August 17, 2021, 11:38 AM EDT

Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Chagall 64-Core Zen 3 CPUs To Deliver Performance Smackdown At 280W

AMD Ryzen Threadripper
It appears all kinds of juicy information is being revealed as the result of a recent ransomware attack targeting Gigabyte. Earlier today, we wrote about supposed leaked details highlighting AMD's next-generation EPYC server processors based on Zen 4 (codenamed Genoa), but apparently the stolen files also contained some details about the next round of Threadripper chips.

The Ryzen Threadripper branding is reserved for AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) class processors. These bridge the gap between consumer and server segments, offering more desktop computing power for creators, streamers, and enthusiasts. They are arguably a little less compelling now that AMD's 'mainstream' CPUs scale to 16 cores and 32 threads, but they still have a place.

We are still waiting for AMD to port it latest generation Zen 3 architecture over to its Ryzen Threadripper stack, and rumor has it we could see a launch sometime this fall. It's even possible AMD makes an announcement this month, though if an August unveiling is in the cards, time is quickly running out to make it happen (the latest chatter points to a November launch anyway).

Codenamed Chagall, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series based on Zen 3 is said to scale up to 64 cores and 128 threads, the same as the current-generation lineup. And once again, there will be different SKUs for traditional HEDT platforms (TRX40) and workstation environments.

So, about that leak? Gigabyte fell prey to a major ransomware attack, and the culprit(s) responsible posted the stolen data online. We are not going to link out to the leak, in part because there's always a risk of contracting malware when venturing into shady corners of the web.

That said, one of the documents in the data dump points to core counts and TDP ratings. Assuming the information is accurate, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series in HEDT format will come in 24-core/48-thread, 32-core/64-thread, and 64-core/128-thread configurations, while the WRX80 models for workstations will come in 12-core/24-thread, 16-core/32-thread, 24-core/48-thread, 32-core/64-thread, and 64-core/128-thread configurations.

As to the power ratings, we're looking at a 280W TDP, according to one of the documents. Somewhat interesting, it's also said the I/O die on the HEDT models all have an 80W power rating, whereas the workstation models vary by SKU—110W for 64-core/128-thread, 85W for 32-core/64-thread, 80W for 24-core/48-thread, 75W for 16-core/32-thread, and 62W for 12-core/24-thread.

It will be interesting see where clock speeds land on the upcoming models. Regardless, giving Zen 3 the Threadripper treatment is certainly enticing, especially since we've already seen the technically mainstream 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X in action.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), hedt, zen 3, chagall, threadripper 5000

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment