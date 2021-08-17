Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Chagall 64-Core Zen 3 CPUs To Deliver Performance Smackdown At 280W





It appears all kinds of juicy information is being revealed as the result of a recent ransomware attack targeting Gigabyte. Earlier today, we wrote about supposed leaked details highlighting AMD's next-generation EPYC server processors based on Zen 4 ( codenamed Genoa ), but apparently the stolen files also contained some details about the next round of Threadripper chips.





The Ryzen Threadripper branding is reserved for AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) class processors. These bridge the gap between consumer and server segments, offering more desktop computing power for creators, streamers, and enthusiasts. They are arguably a little less compelling now that AMD's 'mainstream' CPUs scale to 16 cores and 32 threads, but they still have a place.







We are still waiting for AMD to port it latest generation Zen 3 architecture over to its Ryzen Threadripper stack, and rumor has it we could see a launch sometime this fall. It's even possible AMD makes an announcement this month , though if an August unveiling is in the cards, time is quickly running out to make it happen (the latest chatter points to a November launch anyway).





Codenamed Chagall, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series based on Zen 3 is said to scale up to 64 cores and 128 threads, the same as the current-generation lineup. And once again, there will be different SKUs for traditional HEDT platforms (TRX40) and workstation environments.





So, about that leak? Gigabyte fell prey to a major ransomware attack , and the culprit(s) responsible posted the stolen data online. We are not going to link out to the leak, in part because there's always a risk of contracting malware when venturing into shady corners of the web.





That said, one of the documents in the data dump points to core counts and TDP ratings . Assuming the information is accurate, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series in HEDT format will come in 24-core/48-thread, 32-core/64-thread, and 64-core/128-thread configurations, while the WRX80 models for workstations will come in 12-core/24-thread, 16-core/32-thread, 24-core/48-thread, 32-core/64-thread, and 64-core/128-thread configurations.





As to the power ratings, we're looking at a 280W TDP, according to one of the documents. Somewhat interesting, it's also said the I/O die on the HEDT models all have an 80W power rating, whereas the workstation models vary by SKU—110W for 64-core/128-thread, 85W for 32-core/64-thread, 80W for 24-core/48-thread, 75W for 16-core/32-thread, and 62W for 12-core/24-thread.



