CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, August 09, 2021, 10:36 AM EDT

Major Gigabyte Ransomware Attack Reportedly Leaked Confidential AMD And Intel Docs

Gigabyte Laptop
Some of Gigabyte's support sites have been taken offline, the result of an apparent ransomware attack in which a hacking group claims to be in possession of sensitive data, and is holding it hostage. If a ransom is not paid, the culprits say they will publish 112 gigabytes of stolen files, including ones containing confidential AMD and Intel documents.

"We have downloaded 112 GB (120,971,743,713 byes of your files and we are ready to PUBLISH it. Many of them are under NDA (Intel, AMD, American Megatrends). Leaked sources: newautobom.gigabyte.intra, git.ami.com.tw and some others," the hacking group wrote in a message.

The mind races at what documents that fall under at purview of non-disclosure agreements might have been swiped. It's worth noting that Intel is getting ready to launch its heterogeneous Alder Lake processors later this year (likely in October or November). AMD, meanwhile, is on tap a refreshed Zen 3 lineup with sporting stacked 3D vertical cache, and next year will release its Zen 4 processors.

Gigabyte Support Page
Some of Gigabyte's websites are down following a reported ransomware attack.

According to those who are privy to the situation, Gigabyte has fallen prey to RansomEXX, a ransomware gang that was previously known as Defray a few years ago. The cyber crooks typically weasel their way into protected networks through a combination of stolen network credentials and leveraging Remote Desktop Protocol (RPD) vulnerabilities.

After gaining entry, the culprits get busy collecting more credentials and eventually take control of the Windows domain controller, stealing data along the way and sometimes encrypting files. The group has been successful in carrying out multiple ransomware attacks against high profile targets.

It's not clear what specific data the group might have pilfered from Gigabyte, though according to BleepingComputer, which has seen multiple screenshots of the stolen data, one of them includes an American Megatrends debug document. Others they have seen include an Intel "Potential Issues" document, an "Ice Lake D SKU stack update schedule," and a revision guide relating to AMD's hardware.

To prove they are in possession of stolen files, the hacking group has been contacting Gigabyte officials with links to non-publicized pages where they can decrypt a single file. After doing so, the officials are encouraged to provide contact details to work out a deal for the stolen data.

It's not clear what amount the group is seeking. However, it is not unusual for ransomware attacks to try and command massive payouts. Last month, for example, cyber criminals tried to extort $50 million from the world's largest oil producer. And back in May, an insurance agency reportedly paid $40 million to recover stolen files.
Tags:  AMD, Intel, Gigabyte, Malware, (NASDAQ:INTC), Ransomware, (nasdaq:amd)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment