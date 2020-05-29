AMD's Threadripper 3990X 64-Core 128-Thread Monster CPU Gets Huge $540 Discount
Luckily for those in the market for the Threadripper 3990X, Amazon is currently running a sale that knocks a considerable $540 off the price, bringing it down to just $3,449.99. That big savings could be put towards something like the sweet ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme, or any other TRX40-based motherboard.
The Threadripper 3990X really needs no introduction, but the processor is the flagship of the third-generation Threadripper HEDT family (it is joined by the 24-core/48-thread Threadripper 3960X and the 32-core/64-thread Threadripper 3970X). It features a total of 64 cores and a staggering 128 threads (8-core CCDs x 8). The chip has a base clock of 2.9GHz, but can boost to as high as 4.3GHz. There’s a total of 32MB L2 cache onboard the chip, along with 256MB L3 cache. Despite its immense computing muscle, the Threadripper 3990X has a TDP of “just” 280W thanks to its 7nm Zen 2 architecture.
When we reviewed the Threadripper 3990X back in February, we were impressed with its multi-threaded prowess, which was unmatched by its Xeon-based competition. But with that many cores at hand, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Threadripper 3990X would dominate in these situations. Not only was its multi-threaded performance impressive, but it also showed nice single-threaded performance gains over second-generation Threadripper processors, while adding support for PCIe 4.0 graphics cards and SSDs.
You can read the HotHardware review of the Threadripper 3990X here.