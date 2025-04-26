CATEGORIES
AMD Zen 5 Ryzen CPUs Are On Sale For Solid Deals Right Now

by Zak KillianSaturday, April 26, 2025, 12:00 PM EDT
If you've been thinking about building a new high-end AMD system—or upgrading an older AM5 rig—now's a great time. Amazon just slashed prices on several top-tier Ryzen CPUs, including the brand-new Zen 5 parts, and even better, most of them come with a free copy of February's system smasher Monster Hunter Wilds. We've rounded up the best deals we found below.

boxes amd ryzen 9 zen 5 processors
Ryzen 9 9950X 5.7GHz 16-Core Zen 5 Socket AM5 CPU: $548.88 at Amazon (15% off)
Ryzen 9 9900X 5.6GHz 12c/24t Zen 5 Socket AM5 CPU: $392.82 at Amazon (21% off)

AMD's flagship mainstream CPU is seeing a tidy little discount today. With 16 Zen 5 cores, monster single-threaded speed, and a roomy 80MB cache, the 9950X can handle everything from 4K gaming to heavy workstation loads without breaking a sweat. Plus, you'll snag Capcom's brilliant Monster Hunter Wilds for free, and don't worry—this chip's raw grunt will help it shine even in the heaviest battles.

The Ryzen 9 9900X trims a few cores compared to the 9950X, but keeps most of the clock speed and all of the architectural improvements, making it a great choice for gamers and creators who want premium performance without hitting flagship prices. And yep—you still get Monster Hunter Wilds bundled in, so don't forget to claim that extra.
If you don't need bleeding-edge Zen 5, last-gen Zen 4 chips are cheaper than ever and still pack serious heat.

boxes amd ryzen 9 zen 4 processors
Ryzen 9 7900X 5.6GHz 12-Core Zen 4 Socket AM5 CPU: $335.28 at Amazon (39% off)
Ryzen 7 7700 5.3GHz 8-Core Zen 4 Socket AM5 CPU: $279.97 at Amazon (15% off, includes cooler)

The Ryzen 9 7900X was a gaming and productivity beast at launch and still holds up extremely well today, especially at this steep discount. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 7700 is perfect for a budget-friendly AM5 build—eight fast cores, strong gaming chops, bundled cooler, and the same free game promo, too.
Of course, you'll need a motherboard to match. Amazon's got solid deals on lots of mainboards depending on your needs and budget. We dug through the pile to find what we think are some of the best board deals right now:

msi mpg x870e edge
MSI MPG X870E Edge TI Wifi ATX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $346.99 at Amazon (17% off)
MSI X870 Gaming Plus WiFi ATX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $269.99 at Amazon (18% off)
MSI PRO X870-P WiFi ATX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $239.99 at Amazon (20% off)
GIGABYTE B650M Gaming Plus WiFi uATX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $139.99 at Amazon (13% off)
The newer X870 boards bring the latest tech—all three of the MSI X870[E] boards here have USB 4, Wi-Fi 7, 5-Gigabit LAN, PCIe 5.0 support, and fast DDR5 memory compatibility. Of course, not everyone needs all of that; if you want something more affordable, the Gigabyte B650M Gaming Plus still offers excellent features like Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet at a much lower price, making it a smart pick for a smaller, cost-conscious build.

Let us know in the comments if you find any deals we didn't, especially on graphics cards!
Tags:  deals, AMD, motherboards, CPUs, (nasdaq:amd)
