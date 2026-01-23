AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 495 Specs Leak Reveals Boosted CPU And GPU Clocks





You've heard of Gorgon Point, which emerged as the Ryzen AI 400 series at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, but what about Gorgon Halo? Rumor has those chips are en route too, though they're not yet official. While we wait for an unveiling, a notable leaker has posted to Facebook what they claim are several upcoming Gorgon Halo SKUs, complete with model names, core counts, clock speeds, and other details.





The leaker, HKEPC, describes the lineup as a "half-generation upgraded version of the Strix Halo" (machine translated) lineup. That's to say Gorgon Halo will feature the same Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5 GPU architectures as Strix Halo, but with higher clocks at the same TDP, at least for some models. It's a basically a refresh.





It's also stated that the upcoming Gorgon Halo APUs will feature the same FP11 package, making it easy for OEMs to upgrade existing Strix Halo designs with the new chips.





There are five new chips in all, according the leak, the most interesting of which is the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 495. The top SKU will purportedly maintain a 16-core, 32-thread configuration, but with a 3.1GHz base clock and 5.2GHz boost clock. Those both represent 100MHz increases over the Ryzen AI Max+ 395.





The chip is also said to feature the same Radeon 8060S graphics, but with a 3GHz clock speed. That's also a 100MHz increase over the Strix Halo equivalent.













Beyond the top part, the clock speeds are the same as AMD's existing Strix Halo models, according to HKEPC. Here's how they call compare...

Ryzen AI Max+ 495: 16C/32T, 3.1GHz-5.2GHz, 3.0GHz GPU, 55W TDP

Ryzen AI Max+ 395: 16C/32T, 3.0GHz-5.1GHz, 2.9GHz GPU, 55W TDP





Ryzen AI Max+ 492: 12C/24T, 3.2GHz-5.0GHz, 2.9GHz GPU, 55W TDP

Ryzen AI Max+ 329: 12C/24T, 3.2GHz-5.0GHz, 2.9GHz GPU, 55W TDP





Ryzen AI Max 490: 12C/24T, 3.2GHz-5.0GHz, 2.8GHz GPU, 55W TDP

Ryzen AI Max 390: 12C/24T: 3.2GHz-5.0GHz, 2.8GHz GPU, 55W TDP





Ryzen AI Max+ 488: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz-5.0GHz, 2.9GHz GPU, 55W TDP

Ryzen AI Max+ 388: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz-5.0GHz, 2.9GHz GPU, 55W TDP





Ryzen AI Max 485: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz-5.0GHz, 2.8GHz GPU, 55W TDP

Ryzen AI Max 385: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz-5.0GHz, 2.8GHz GPU, 55W TDP

The leaked specs follow a Videocardz report highlighting that Gorgon Halo exists. It's a little curious that only the flagship chip sees a bump in clocks, assuming HKEPC's information is accurate. However, there are other ways to differentiate Gorgon Halo from Strix Halo, such as a rumored bump in memory support to LPDDR5X-8333 (versus LPDDDR5X-8000). It's also possible that the onboard XDNA 2 NPU could see higher clocks to deliver a bit more TOPS.





One thing to note is that AMD introduced two more Strix Halo models at CES (Ryzen AI Max+ 392 and Ryzen AI Max+ 388), so it could be some time still before Gorgon Halo arrives.