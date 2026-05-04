AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 495 Leaks: 10% Faster Than Strix Halo, 192GB RAM, Radeon 8065S
"Gorgon Halo," as it is called, is expected to be a straight refresh of Strix Halo, just like Gorgon Point was for Strix Point. That doesn't mean there's no reason to be interested, though. Gorgon Halo devices could come with more memory like our leak here, which has eight 24GB packages (listed as H58GJ8MK9BX209N, an SK hynix part number) for a total of 192GB of RAM.
The leak is over at PassMark, where the specific device is actually listed as the "AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 with Radeon 8065S". That Radeon 8065S model number indicates that we'll likely see a small bump to GPU clock rates with the refresh, and we'll probably see small bumps to both CPU and memory speeds, too. AMD marked down Strix Halo for an 8 GT/s memory speed, yet several vendors shipped systems with the RAM clocked at 8533 MT/s instead; that alone is a 6% bump in bandwidth that would be an easy win for AMD's refresh.
What not to expect: new architectures, higher core counts, or anything exotic like that. Those changes will come along with the next generation after Gorgon, known as Medusa. Despite the similar and easily confused product names (the mythical Medusa was a gorgon), Medusa Point and Medusa Halo are expected to be radically different designs, with Zen 6 processor cores and potentially, much faster LPDDR6 memory.
Of course, that all depends on how the market plays out over the next couple of years. Gorgon Point, meanwhile, should be launching later this year. We expect it will retain its predecessor's awkward middle child status: too thirsty for low-power platforms, but not fast enough for high-end gaming or workstation use. Despite that, the ROG Flow Z13 remains my favorite mobile device I've ever tested, so maybe AMD is onto something after all.
Shout out to Gray for the spot.