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AMD Ryzen AI Halo Dev Kits Hit Retail With 128GB RAM And $3,999 Price Tag

by Paul LillySaturday, June 13, 2026, 08:23 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen AI Halo mini PC.
After debuting at CES earlier this year, AMD's powerful Ryzen AI Halo developer platform is a go for launch, with Micro Center posting a pair of listings priced at $3,999.99 each. The two available models are the same from a hardware standpoint, just that one comes with Windows 11 Pro installed and the other runs an unspecified Linux OS.

Yes, it's expensive for what is essentially a souped-up mini PC, but so is everything these days. The Ryzen AI Halo is not aimed at the typical consumer, and instead targets developers who could benefit from local AI development and inference workloads.


"Set up anywhere and run intensive AI workloads locally with AMD Ryzen AI Halo, featuring 128GB unified memory and support for up to 200B parameter models in a compact, power-efficient design, without constraints of cloud costs," AMD pitches.

AMD also makes direct comparisons to NVIDIA's competing DGX Spark that we reviewed last year. Some advantages that AMD highlights include the presence of an onboard NPU (50 TOPS), support for both Windows and Linux instead of just Linux, and the platform's tokens per seconds per dollar (Tok/Sec per $) cost. Hopefully we will get a chance to put the Ryzen AI Halo through its paces to see how it stacks up in real world testing.

AMD post on X highlighting the Ryzen AI Halo developer kit being available to preorder.

In the meantime, let's recap the specs. The Ryzen AI Halo is built around AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, which is a Strix Halo part that also debuted at CES. It's the flagship SKU with a 16-core/32-thread configuration, 3GHz base clock and 5.1GHz max boost clock, 16MB L2 + 64MB L3 cache, onboard Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz, and the aforementioned dedicated NPU.

Micro Center listing for AMD's Ryzen AI Halo developer platform.

The configurations that are now listed at Micro Center sport 128GB of unified LPDDR5X-8000 memory and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD). They also boast Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, 10GbE LAN for fast wired connections, four USB-C ports (one for power input), and an HDMI 2.1b output.
Both listings at Micro Center give you the option to place a preorder once you select a store for local pickup, and says the dev kit will be ready by July 10, 2026.
Tags:  AMD, Mini PC, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen ai halo
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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