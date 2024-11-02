AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU Prices Slashed, Making Way For Ryzen 7 9800X3D





AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12-core 5.6 GHz Desktop CPU: $382.55 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 8-core 5.5 GHz Desktop CPU: $322.55 at Amazon



From our review of the Ryzen 9 9000 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 6-core 5.4 GHz Desktop CPU: $249 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 16-core 5.7 GHz Desktop CPU: $599.99 at Amazon





Meanwhile, if you really want the fastest multi-core performance on the desktop platform, there's the Ryzen 9 9950X. This chip obviously screams in multi-core workloads with fully 32 threads of double-wide Zen 5 power, but at 5.7 GHz on a single core, it's also super fast in games. This chip is also on sale right now; a $50 discount brings it down to $599 even.