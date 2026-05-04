AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D: 16-Core Leak Reveals 3D V-Cache Enterprise Expansion

Ryzen 9 PRO 9945: 12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP

12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 7 PRO 9745: 8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP

8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 5 PRO 9645: 6C/12T, 3.9GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP

If the PassMark listing holds true, the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D would be the first Ryzen PRO 9000 series Zen 5 desktop CPU to sport 16 cores and 32 threads.





The other highlight, of course, is the presence of second-generation 3D V-Cache, which debuted with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . That's another first for AMD's PRO models, though curiously enough, the PassMark listing only identifies 32MB of L3 cache (and 16MB of L2 cache).





Something is obviously incorrect there, whether it's the model designation or, more likely, a misreading of the L3 cache. For reference, AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D for consumer desktops sports 128MB of L3 cache and 16MB of L2 cache, for 144MB of total cache.







Source: PassMark





The PassMark listing shows the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D scoring 4,614 in the single-threaded test and 65,111 in the multi-threaded run. For reference, PassMark shows the average results for a Ryzen 9 9950X3D as being 4,743 for the single-threaded test and 70,201 for the multi-threaded test.





That means that compared to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, the single-threaded score for the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D is 2.7% lower and the multi-threaded score is 7.3% lower.



