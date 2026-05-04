AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D: 16-Core Leak Reveals 3D V-Cache Enterprise Expansion

Once again, there is evidence to suggest that AMD is readying a Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D processor for the enterprise segment. After breaking cover in a shipping manifest
earlier this year, the unreleased PRO model has made yet another appearance, this time in a PassMark benchmark run. Assuming it's a legitimate run, the chip marks a couple of first for AMD's PRO lineup.
As with the previous leak, the PassMark database entry identifies this as a Zen 5
processor with 16 cores and 32 threads. This is notable because AMD's Ryzen PRO 9000 series lineup currently tops out at 12 cores and 24 threads. Here are three existing models...
- Ryzen 9 PRO 9945: 12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP
- Ryzen 7 PRO 9745: 8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP
- Ryzen 5 PRO 9645: 6C/12T, 3.9GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP
If the PassMark listing holds true, the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D would be the first Ryzen PRO 9000 series Zen 5 desktop CPU to sport 16 cores and 32 threads.
The other highlight, of course, is the presence of second-generation 3D V-Cache, which debuted
with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D
. That's another first for AMD's PRO models, though curiously enough, the PassMark listing only identifies 32MB of L3 cache (and 16MB of L2 cache).
Something is obviously incorrect there, whether it's the model designation or, more likely, a misreading of the L3 cache. For reference, AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D for consumer desktops sports 128MB of L3 cache and 16MB of L2 cache, for 144MB of total cache.
Source: PassMark
The PassMark listing shows the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D scoring 4,614 in the single-threaded test and 65,111 in the multi-threaded run. For reference, PassMark shows the average results for a Ryzen 9 9950X3D
as being 4,743 for the single-threaded test and 70,201 for the multi-threaded test.
That means that compared to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, the single-threaded score for the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D is 2.7% lower and the multi-threaded score is 7.3% lower.
We're not putting much stock into the actual scores, being that this is an unreleased processor. Even the PassMark listing
, which was spotted
by @x86deadandback on X, notes that the margin of error is high with just three benchmark runs under the chip's belt, compared to over 9,600 for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. More interesting to us is that this suggests 3D V-Cache and 16 cores of Zen 5 muscle are headed to PRO series.