AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual 3D V-Cache CPU Breaks Cover In EEC Filing

by Paul LillyMonday, January 26, 2026, 10:01 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors (front and back renders).
Need more evidence that AMD is planning to launch a Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor, a rumored chip we've been hearing about for the past several months? The newest indication that AMD is clearing a runway to land a new flagship part with a heap of 3D V-Cache on board is an appearance at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.

That's not necessarily a smoking gun, as not every unreleased part that gets registered with the EEC ends up actually launching. We've seen this time and again with rumored graphics card models and other parts. However, it's yet another leak suggesting this chip exists, and it comes just weeks after the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 was spotted in multiple benchmark leaks.

EEC listing showing an entry for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2.

One thing that makes the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 so intriguing is that it's not just a new flagship SKU, but also a 'double X3D' chip. You may recall that it was around this time a year ago when AMD explained why it wasn't planning to put 3D V-Cache on multiple core complex dies (CCDs). The simple reason? The real world benefit would be too small to make it worthwhile.

Assuming the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is real, then AMD's analysis has changed since then, or it's decided that even a small benefit is enough to justify the new part for customers who might be interested in such a thing.

Another reason could be the impending launch of Intel's Nova Lake desktop processors with bLLC, otherwise known as Big (or Base [tile]) Last Level Cache. That is essentially Intel's answer to 3D V-Cache and rumor has it the upcoming silicon could boast up to 52 cores and a whopping 288MB of L3 cache.

X post outlining specs for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 won't match that amount of L3 cache, (AMD's Zen 6 chips might, though), though based on past rumors, it's expected to debut with 192MB of L3 cache. It's also expected to feature a 16-core, 32-thread design with a 4.3GHz base clock and up to a 5.6GHz boost clock.

For comparison, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D features the same core and thread counts, but a faster 4.7GHz base clock, the same 5.6GHz max boost clock, and 96MB of L3 cache.

We'll have to wait and see if the past leaks and rumors pan out, but the EEC listing (as spotted by @momomo_us on X) is another solid indication that we will indeed find out at some point.
