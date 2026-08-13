AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Bundle With Mobo, RAM And AIO Cooler Drops To $659

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X - Image: HotHardware



Building a high-end desktop usually entails picking up parts in piecemeal fashion and, in today's market, watching costs quickly stack up. Before you skip your next build, though, consider Newegg's newest bundle deal centered around AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X . It includes most of what you need to get started and is priced hundreds of dollars below going the piecemeal route.

What's Included In The Bundle

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X bundle - Image: Newegg



AMD Ryzen 9 9900X bundle deal is on sale for $658.99 at Newegg, which the site is advertising as a savings of $237.99 (29% off). We'll look at that more closely in a moment. Theis on sale for, which the site is advertising as a savings of $237.99 (29% off). We'll look at that more closely in a moment.





Serving as the main piece is the Ryzen 9 9900X, a socket AM5 chip based on Zen 5 with 12 cores, 24 threads, a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 12MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 76MB of total cache, and onboard Radeon graphics with 2 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.





The bundle also includes an ASUS TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WiFi7 motherboard and 16GB (2x8GB) of Team Group's T-Force Vulcan DDR5-5200 memory. So you're getting a high-end motherboard to pair with AMD's high-end Zen 5 chip, and a decent kit of RAM.





To sweeten the pot, Newegg also includes a free gift: Cooler Master's Elite Liquid 240 all-in-one CPU liquid cooler. The retailer advertises it as a $79.99 value, which is ambitious, but it still adds to the value proposition.





What if you purchased these parts separately? Here's the breakdown based on sale pricing at various retailers: