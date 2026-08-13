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AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Bundle With Mobo, RAM And AIO Cooler Drops To $659

by Paul LillyThursday, August 13, 2026, 10:13 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X - Image: HotHardware

Building a high-end desktop usually entails picking up parts in piecemeal fashion and, in today's market, watching costs quickly stack up. Before you skip your next build, though, consider Newegg's newest bundle deal centered around AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X. It includes most of what you need to get started and is priced hundreds of dollars below going the piecemeal route.

What's Included In The Bundle

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X bundle
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X bundle - Image: Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X bundle deal is on sale for $658.99 at Newegg, which the site is advertising as a savings of $237.99 (29% off). We'll look at that more closely in a moment.

Serving as the main piece is the Ryzen 9 9900X, a socket AM5 chip based on Zen 5 with 12 cores, 24 threads, a 4.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 12MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 76MB of total cache, and onboard Radeon graphics with 2 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The bundle also includes an ASUS TUF Gaming X870E-Plus WiFi7 motherboard and 16GB (2x8GB) of Team Group's T-Force Vulcan DDR5-5200 memory. So you're getting a high-end motherboard to pair with AMD's high-end Zen 5 chip, and a decent kit of RAM.

To sweeten the pot, Newegg also includes a free gift: Cooler Master's Elite Liquid 240 all-in-one CPU liquid cooler. The retailer advertises it as a $79.99 value, which is ambitious, but it still adds to the value proposition.

What if you purchased these parts separately? Here's the breakdown based on sale pricing at various retailers:
We've linked to the cheapest prices we could find for each part, which brings the tally to $814.84.  Of course, you could shop for alternative selections, like going with Corsair's 16GB Vengeance RGB RS DDR5-5200 for $229.99 at Amazon (18% off) and save a few bucks. But part for part (even with substitutions), Newegg's deal is solid.

Factor in Cooler Master's Elite Liquid 240 AIO cooler ($39.95 at Amazon) and you're looking at a grand total of $854.79, compared to Newegg's $658.99 bundle pricing, for a difference of $195.80. Not too shabby.

Here are a few more Ryzen deals:
Tags:  deals, AMD, ryzen 9 9900x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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