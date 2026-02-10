CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Hits All-Time Low At $240 For A Killer Deal

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:08 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor in an AM5 motherboard.
Building a new PC these days can be a financial challenge due to soaring memory prices, though if you're willing to bite the bullet anyway or already have RAM that you can apply to a new build, then do yourself a solid and check out this deal on an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor. Available at Woot (owned by Amazon), we've never seen it listed for less.

Score An AMD Ryzen 9 7900X For Just $239.99

For a limited time, you can grab an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X for $239.99 at Woot. As far as we can tell, this is a brand new, retail boxed processor.

To put the pricing into perspective, the same chip is in stock and on sale for $359 at Best Buy and at AMD's own webstore, and even Micro Center has listed for more than Woot—it's on sale for $299.99. Micro Center is often cheaper than the usual online suspects because many of its deals are in-store only, so there's shipping costs baked into its pricing. However, Woot has the retailer beat by $60.

Beyond the high cost of memory these days, the other caveat is that this is a last-generation chip based on Zen 4. However, the Ryzen 9 7900X (see our review) is still a capable and muscular slice of silicon. It's a 12-core/24-thread part with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 12MB of L2 cache, 64MB of L3 cache, and 170W default TDP.

It's a great all-around workhorse and that includes gaming, though obviously you'll get more performance out of a model with 3D V-Cache. Of course, you'll pay substantially more—the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is tough to find from a first-party seller at the moment, while the Ryzen 7 9800X3D goes for $443.99 on Amazon.

Just note that you'll need a socket AM5 (LGA 1718) motherboard and DDR5 memory to pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X. You'll also need a CPU cooler, as AMD doesn't bundle one with this chip.

Samsung's Massive 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor Is 35% Off

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor on a desk (render).

Bonus deal alert: With the money you save on the Ryzen 9 7900X, you can splurge on a ginormous gaming monitor and save some cash there as well. Specifically, Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (35% off, save $800).

That's not quite an all-time low price, but it's only $100 off of its previous low. Plus, there are several promos available if you end up buying multiple qualifying Samsung products—save an additional $100 on two select Samsung products, $300 off three, $400 off four, and $500 off five. Just check out the listing page for details and, if applicable, punch in the promo code.

The Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) is a bodacious display, not just for its sheer size, but also for its extensive list of features. For one, it's a mini LED display. It also features quantum dot technology, is DisplayHDR 1000 certified, and is a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor.

It's also like having dual 4K monitors in a single package. That translates to a 7680x2160 resolution, along with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. Just make sure you have room on your desk to accommodate this beastly display.


Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
