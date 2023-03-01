AMD Offers Bundle Deals On Ryzen 7000 And 5000 Series Processors For March
You may have heard that the PC market is slow right now, with sales at their lowest in years. Perhaps as an attempt to counter this trend, prices on AMD's CPUs have never been lower, and the company's also running a promotion on most of its CPUs that could net you a decent discount on a new system. If you've got a tax return burning a hole in your pocket and a need to upgrade your PC, take a look at this offer.
Or at least, keep an eye out for this offer, anyway. AMD says it's going to offer between $75 and $125 off on "new AM5 System Builds," and that discounts will be applied at checkout with participating retailers. We're not completely clear on how that discount is going to be delivered—despite the start date of February 27th, we weren't yet able to verify it at any of the retailers we checked—but we'll make sure to update this post (or create a new one) once we have those details.
Even if you can't claim that discount, though, you can still get a free game while taking advantage of deeply-discounted CPUs, especially from the company's previous-generation Ryzen 5000 series. Folks who are picking up any Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 CPU that doesn't come with 3D V-Cache will get a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which comes out on April 28th.
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, 16-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.7 GHz): $589, down $110 from $699
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, 12-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.6 GHz): $434, down $115 from $549
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, 8-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.4 GHz): $341, down $58 from $399
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 6-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.3 GHz): $241, down $58 from $299
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900, 12-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.4 GHz): $429
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700, 8-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.3 GHz): $329
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600, 6-core Zen 4 CPU (up to 5.1 GHz): $229
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 8-core Zen 3 CPU with 3D V-Cache: $323, down $126 from $449
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, 16-core Zen 3 CPU (up to 4.9 GHz): $498, down $301 from $799
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 12-core Zen 3 CPU (up to 4.8 GHz): $334, down $215 from $549
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 8-core Zen 3 CPU (up to 4.7 GHz): $221, down $158 from $379
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, 8-core Zen 3 CPU (up to 4.6 GHz): $189, down $110 from $299
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 6-core Zen 3 CPU (up to 4.6 GHz): $157, down $82 from $239
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600, 6-core Zen 3 CPU (up to 4.2 GHz): $140, down $19 from $159
We might expect pricing to fluctuate a bit throughout the month. If you catch a particularly good combo, let us know in the comments below!