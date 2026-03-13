AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Hits Record Low $429, ASUS X870 Gaming Bundle Deal
If you don't already have a Socket AM5 system, you could do a lot worse than this bundle that pairs the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with a pretty fancy ASUS TUF Gaming X870-PLUS Wi-Fi motherboard. The bundle comes out to just $613.95, which puts the mothergboard at 34% off of the list price of $279. Additionally, you get a free copy of Resident Evil 9 Requiem with the board, which, if you haven't heard, is fantastic.
Folks who want that 3D V-Cache gaming performance but don't need the latest and greatest Zen 5 architecture can enjoy this Ryzen 7 7800X3D deal: $384 even, 14% off the $449 list price. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is very similar to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming performance, you're not missing out on much by opting for the cheaper last-gen part. The biggest difference is better thermals for multi-core workloads, which doesn't matter at all for gaming.
Of course, if it's actually multi-core performance you're worried about, the latest-generation Ryzen 9 9900X is available on deep discount right now, too. You can pick one up for $373.81, which is 25% off the $499 retail price. This chip boasts not only an extra four cores over the 9800X3D, but also a 400MHz higher boost clock, as it'll go all the way to 5.6 GHz out of the box, and up to 5.75 GHz with Precision Boost Overdrive enabled. Just bring a pretty decent cooler if you're keen to overclock.
You can have the best of both worlds, though. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D pairs two six-core chiplets with a slab of 3D V-Cache, giving you twelve cores, 144 MB of total cache (L2+L3), and a peak clock rate of 5.5 GHz. You also get that aforementioned copy of Crimson Desert with the chip. It's remarkable to think that just ten years ago, the idea of a twelve-core desktop CPU was pure fantasy, and a CPU with 144 MB of cache just didn't exist.
Finally, we're going to finish up with a pretty decent motherboard deal: the MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk WiFi is a very fancy board with premium features, including a slightly overbuilt VRM, support for DDR5 memory at 8400 MT/s or higher, Wi-Fi 7, and 5-Gigabit Ethernet, just to name a few. It also has four M.2 lots and USB4, as well as old-school S/PDIF output, which some of us still use. You can pick it up right now for $289.99, or grab the renewed deal on the page for just $219.88.
The DRAM crisis has made building a new machine a pricey prospect, but you don't have to let that dampen your enthusiasm for PC parts and system tuning. A new CPU could be just what you need to liven up your boring old gaming machine. Particularly if you're packing a premium GPU, something like a GeForce RTX 5080 or Radeon RX 9070 XT, you should consider getting an X3D CPU as an upgrade. It's worth it for the extra baseline smoothness in games, and you'll be surprised how much you notice the difference.