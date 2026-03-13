CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Hits Record Low $429, ASUS X870 Gaming Bundle Deal

by Zak KillianFriday, March 13, 2026, 01:00 PM EDT
hero amd ryzen 7 9800x3d
Do you have a Socket AM5 system? Do you play games on it? Do you have a 3D V-Cache processor? If the answers to those questions are YYN like some kind of Rush song with the third part turned sideways, then you should absolutely check out today's deal, where you can pick up a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, until recently the fastest gaming CPU in the world, for just $429.95. This is a brand-new price, not a refurbished deal, and you even get a free copy of Pearl Abyss' new single-player RPG Crimson Desert as a complimentary spiff.

9800x3d
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 5.2 GHz 8-core Socket AM5 Gaming CPU: $429.95 at Amazon

If you don't already have a Socket AM5 system, you could do a lot worse than this bundle that pairs the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with a pretty fancy ASUS TUF Gaming X870-PLUS Wi-Fi motherboard. The bundle comes out to just $613.95, which puts the mothergboard at 34% off of the list price of $279. Additionally, you get a free copy of Resident Evil 9 Requiem with the board, which, if you haven't heard, is fantastic.

cpu motherboard bundle
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + ASUS TUF X870-PLUS CPU+Motherboard Bundle: $613.95 at Amazon

Folks who want that 3D V-Cache gaming performance but don't need the latest and greatest Zen 5 architecture can enjoy this Ryzen 7 7800X3D deal: $384 even, 14% off the $449 list price. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is very similar to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming performance, you're not missing out on much by opting for the cheaper last-gen part. The biggest difference is better thermals for multi-core workloads, which doesn't matter at all for gaming.

ryzen 7800x3d box
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 5 Ghz 8-core Socket AM5 Gaming CPU: $384 at Amazon

Of course, if it's actually multi-core performance you're worried about, the latest-generation Ryzen 9 9900X is available on deep discount right now, too. You can pick one up for $373.81, which is 25% off the $499 retail price. This chip boasts not only an extra four cores over the 9800X3D, but also a 400MHz higher boost clock, as it'll go all the way to 5.6 GHz out of the box, and up to 5.75 GHz with Precision Boost Overdrive enabled. Just bring a pretty decent cooler if you're keen to overclock.

ryzen 9900x box
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12-Core 5.6 GHz Socket AM5 CPU: $373.81 at Amazon (25% off!)

You can have the best of both worlds, though. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D pairs two six-core chiplets with a slab of 3D V-Cache, giving you twelve cores, 144 MB of total cache (L2+L3), and a peak clock rate of 5.5 GHz. You also get that aforementioned copy of Crimson Desert with the chip. It's remarkable to think that just ten years ago, the idea of a twelve-core desktop CPU was pure fantasy, and a CPU with 144 MB of cache just didn't exist.

ryzen 9900x3d box
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D 12-core 5.5 GHz Socket AM5 Gaming CPU: $529.99 at Amazon

Finally, we're going to finish up with a pretty decent motherboard deal: the MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk WiFi is a very fancy board with premium features, including a slightly overbuilt VRM, support for DDR5 memory at 8400 MT/s or higher, Wi-Fi 7, and 5-Gigabit Ethernet, just to name a few. It also has four M.2 lots and USB4, as well as old-school S/PDIF output, which some of us still use. You can pick it up right now for $289.99, or grab the renewed deal on the page for just $219.88.

x870e tomahawk wifi
MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wi-Fi ATX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $289.99 at Amazon

The DRAM crisis has made building a new machine a pricey prospect, but you don't have to let that dampen your enthusiasm for PC parts and system tuning. A new CPU could be just what you need to liven up your boring old gaming machine. Particularly if you're packing a premium GPU, something like a GeForce RTX 5080 or Radeon RX 9070 XT, you should consider getting an X3D CPU as an upgrade. It's worth it for the extra baseline smoothness in games, and you'll be surprised how much you notice the difference.
Tags:  deals, CPUs, socket am5
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use