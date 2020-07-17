AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Appears Seriously Overclockable Juiced To 4.8GHz On All Cores





Just last week, it was reported that AMD's unreleased Ryzen 7 4700G had hit a 4.7GHz all-core overclock , as depicted in a benchmark leak. Good stuff, but can someone do better? Well yes, yes they can. The all-core overclock to beat now stands at 4.8GHz, or 4,815.24MHz to be precise, though we do not know if that was a stable OC.





The unofficial record overclock on an unofficial CPU was obtained by ITCooker, who posted a CPU-Z screenshot of their achievement on Facebook. Have a look...









There are not any benchmarks to go along with this leak, nor any mention of what type of cooling was used (more than air, most likely) or what the actual voltage was set at. Whatever the case might be, it's interesting to see how high people are able to take the Ryzen 7 4700G before it even releases.





As for the base specs, base on a roundup of previous leaks and rumors, here's what we're looking at for AMD's Ryzen 4000 consumer desktop APU family...

Ryzen 7 4700G: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 GPU cores, 65W

8 cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 GPU cores, 65W Ryzen 7 4700GE: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.1GHz to 4.1GHz, 8 GPU cores, 35W

8 cores / 16 threads, 3.1GHz to 4.1GHz, 8 GPU cores, 35W Ryzen 5 4400GE: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 GPU cores, 65W

6 cores / 12 threads, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 GPU cores, 65W Ryzen 3 4200GE: 4 cores / 8 threads, 3.5GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 GPU cores, 35W And here's what we're looking at for the Pro variants And here's what we're looking at for the Pro variants aimed at business customers ...

Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 CUs at 2.1GHz, 65W TDP

8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 CUs at 2.1GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE: 8C/16T, 3.1GHz to 4.3GHz, 8 CUs at ???, 35W TDP

8C/16T, 3.1GHz to 4.3GHz, 8 CUs at ???, 35W TDP Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: 6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.3GHz, 7 CUs at 1.9GHz, 65W TDP

6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.3GHz, 7 CUs at 1.9GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE: 6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 CUs at ???, 35W TDP

6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 CUs at ???, 35W TDP Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: 4C/8T, 3.8GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at 1.7GHz, 65W TDP

4C/8T, 3.8GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at 1.7GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE: 4C/8T, 3.5GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at ???, 35W TDP

In case you've missed our past coverage, the Ryzen 4000 series of desktop APUs will combined AMD's Zen 2 CPU cores with enhanced Vega graphics. The new lineup has not been formally introduced yet, but given the speed of leaks in recent weeks, we have to think a launch is imminent.





The same leaker also posted screenshots of running the Ryzen 7 4700G at 4.5GHz on all eight cores, with the memory goosed to DDR4-4400MHz. They used a 1:1 ratio, which had the Infinity Link Fabric racing along at 2,200MHz. That is impressive stuff.





In related news, another leaker ( APISAK ) uncovered a couple of Geekbench entries showing a Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G. In the first entry , it posted a single core score of 1,248 and a multi-core score of 8,205, and in the second run, it posted a single-core score of and a multi-core score of 1,239 and a multi-core score of 8,228.





The figures are roughly in line with what the Ryzen 7 3700X scores, though you can find individual results that are both higher and lower.







Pairing Zen 2 CPU cores with capable graphics (albeit Vega and not Navi) is an intriguing proposition. Now the wait is on for AMD to release these new chips.

