by Brandon HillTuesday, July 07, 2020, 02:15 PM EDT

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Zen 2 APU Hits 4.7GHz All-Core Overclock In Benchmark Leak

amd ryzen 4000 series hero
We've seen references to the incoming Ryzen 7 4700G over the past few months, and it's reported to be an 8-core/16-thread processor with 8 Vega GPU cores onboard and a TDP of 65 watts. Early specs also suggested a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boost frequency of 4.4GHz.

The processor has once again been spotted in the wild, this time via the CPU-Z Validator. In this case, the Ryzen 7 4700G is seen with an all-core overclock of 4.765GHz. That's not bad at all for a Zen 2-based APU based on AMD's 7nm process node. This performance was also allegedly obtained using air cooling.

ryzen 7 4700g

Although the Ryzen 4700G includes the "added baggage" of an integrated Radeon Vega GPU, it is said to offer performance comparable to the Ryzen 7 3800X desktop CPU. Like the Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs, the Ryzen 4000 APUs will be compatible with existing AM4 motherboards such as the current X570 and B550 along with previous generation X470 and B450 offerings. 

At this point, its rumored that the Ryzen 4000 consumer desktop APU family will look like this:

  • Ryzen 7 4700G: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 GPU cores, 65W
  • Ryzen 7 4700GE: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.1GHz to 4.1GHz, 8 GPU cores, 35W
  • Ryzen 5 4400GE: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 GPU cores, 65W
  • Ryzen 3 4200GE: 4 cores / 8 threads, 3.5GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 GPU cores, 35W

AMD will also allegedly expand the family to include "Pro" variants aimed at business customers:

  • Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 CUs at 2.1GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE: 8C/16T, 3.1GHz to 4.3GHz, 8 CUs at ???, 35W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: 6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.3GHz, 7 CUs at 1.9GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE: 6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 CUs at ???, 35W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: 4C/8T, 3.8GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at 1.7GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE: 4C/8T, 3.5GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at ???, 35W TDP

Given all of the leaks that we’ve seen recently, it’s almost certain that AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 APUs are right around the corner.


