AMD's Ryzen 4000G Zen 2 Renoir Desktop CPU Family Including Specs Leaked

The leaked APUs are separated into three categories: G, GE, and Pro. Ones with a G designation have a 65W TPD, while the GE models have a 35W TDP. All three of the Pro models are G variants, so those have a 65W TDP as well.

Here's a look...

There are seven processors in all. Combined with information from previous leaks, here is what we are looking at...

Ryzen 7 4700G: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 GPU cores, 65W

Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 GPU cores, 65W

Ryzen 7 4700GE: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.1GHz to 4.1GHz, 8 GPU cores, 35W

Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3.7GHZ to 4.3GHz, 7 GPU cores, 65W

Ryzen 5 4400GE: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 GPU cores, 65W

Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G: 4 cores / 8 threads, 3.8GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 GPU cores, 65W

Ryzen 3 4200GE: 4 cores / 8 threads, 3.5GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 GPU cores, 35W

All of these are interesting simply by way of being based on Zen 2 with onboard graphics, but the Ryzen 5 4400GE and up are especially intriguing because they bring more cores and threads to the mix than either the Ryzen 3000G series based on Zen+, or the Ryzen 2000G series based on the first generation of Zen. Those are all 4-core parts, some without the benefit of simultaneous multi-threading (SMT).





Assuming Biostar's list is accurate, there could be even more Ryzen 4000G/GE series APUs on the horizon. That's because the list does not highlight non-Pro versions of of the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G or Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G, and instead only shows lower power (and lower clocked) GE counterparts.



