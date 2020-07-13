AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Hits Low A $259 With Free Assassin's Creed Valhalla In Red Hot Deal

AMD 's Ryzen 3000 family has long provided gamers with excellent single- and multi-threaded performance at reasonable prices compared to its Intel Core-based competition. Couple that with relatively low TDPs thanks to its 7nm process node, the Zen 2 processors have been quite popular.

The value factor is once again in play on the Ryzen 7 3700X, which is an 8-core/16-thread processor aimed at the heart of the mainstream gaming market. When we previously visited a deal on this processor, it hit a low $259, but was only accessible to those that had a Micro Center location close by. Today's deal, however, is available to anyone courtesy of Newegg.





Newegg is selling the processor for the same $259 price, but there's an added bonus: you'll get a digital code for a free copy of Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Given that AAA PC titles typically cost $59.99 when released, this represents a significant savings.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core/16-Thread CPU With Assassin's Creed Valhalla $259.99 @ Newegg

AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X has a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boost clock of 4.4GHz along with a TDP of just 65 watts. Onboard you'll find 4MB of L2 cache and 32MB of L3 cache. The processor also supports the PCIe 4.0 interface with a compatible motherboard (B550, X570, etc.) and comes with a Wraith Prism cooler in the retail box.

For more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, be sure to check out our coverage here.