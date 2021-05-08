AMD Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ Rembrandt 6nm Mobile CPUs Rumored With RDNA 2 GPU





Here is a juicy nugget straight out of the rumor mill as the weekend commences—according to notable leaker and Twitter user ExecutabieFix, AMD's eventual Ryzen 6000 mobile series processors will feature onboard graphics based on the company's second generation Radeon DNA ( RDNA 2 ) architecture, with up to 12 compute units.







We presume the mobile series will be dubbed Ryzen 6000G. Otherwise known as Rembrandt, these mobile chips are essentially APUs, pairing CPU cores based on AMD's rumored Zen 3+ (Warhol) architecture with RDNA 2 GPU cores. Zen 3+ does not exist on any of AMD's official roadmaps released to the public, but has been the subject of a growing number of leaks and rumors dating back to last year, when it first showed up on an unofficial roadmap.





If the leaks are accurate, Zen 3+ is essentially a refresh of AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs (Vermeer), with a shift from 7-nanometer manufacturing to 6 nanometers . It is said to feature support for DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory, and will stick with PCI Express 4.0 (Zen 4 will bring about support for PCI Express 5.0, as will Intel's Alder Lake platform).









In regards to Rembrandt, if it does arrive with up to 12 CUs as ExecutableFix states, it will have up to 768 stream processors (SPs) to throw at graphics chores. To put that into perspective, the Radeon RX 6700 XT desktop solution features a Navi 22 XT GPU with 40 CUs and 2,560 SPs. AMD is also rumored to be readying a Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) part built around a Navi 22 XTL GPU with 36 CUs and 2,304 SPs, and compared to that card, we're looking at a third of the graphics muscle on the highest Rembrandt configuration.





That is pretty enticing for an onboard graphics solution. It also means AMD will finally be moving on from recycling its Vega architecture on its APUs—AMD's existing Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APUs pair Zen 3 CPU cores with Vega GPU cores, and its Ryzen 4000G APUs also leveraged Vega. It's time to move on, and it looks like AMD will be making a shift, finally.









An interesting side note to all this is that ExecutableFix says they have only seen Zen 3+ referenced in relation to Rembrandt, a notion that was echoed by another leaker, Patrick Schur. It's possible AMD will only launche the refresh on mobile and not on the desktop, but we'll have to wait and see.





That said, previously leaked roadmaps (unofficial) have Warhol debuting this year, followed by Rembrandt in 2022.

