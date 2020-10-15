CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, October 15, 2020, 03:30 PM EDT

AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPU Purchases To Bundle Free Copy Of Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6
There is plenty of incentive to considering building a PC around one of AMD's newly announced Ryzen 5000 series processors, assuming the performance claims prove accurate. But lest anyone needs a nudge, AMD is sweetening the pot with a game bundle, where certain CPU purchases are eligible to receive Far Cry 6 (Standard Edition, digital download). Same goes for some of its Ryzen 3000 series CPUs.

The new promotion is mostly devoid of fanfare so far, but is set to go live on October 20 for certain Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, and November 5 for three of its Ryzen 5000 series processors. In both cases, the promotion runs through December 31, 2020, and includes eligible CPUs purchased as standalone chips, or as part of a qualifying and participating pre-built rig.

Here are the processors that qualify...
  • Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Ryzen 7 3800XT
So you're looking at purchasing a Ryzen 7 3000/5000 series or higher CPU to take advantage of this offer. The Ryzen 5 5600X is notably absent, as the only Ryzen 5000 series CPU to not be included here. It is also the least expensive, at $299 (MSRP).

Those who qualify for the offer will have until January 30, 2021 to redeem their download code. You can check out other fine print in the terms and conditions, which is mostly boilerplate stuff—you must have an AMD account, be at least 18 years old, and so forth.


Ubisoft announced Far Cry 6 during its Ubisoft Forward event in July, along with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyperscape. Gus Fring, best known for his role in Breaking Bad (which he reprised for the Better Call Saul spinoff), stars as the main bad guy in Far Cry 6.

The game comes out on February 18, 2021, which means there is a bit of wait between claiming your download code and actually being able to play the game.

Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 3, ryzen 5000, far cry 6

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms